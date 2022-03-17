ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Missing 1-year-old Ga. girl found, father in custody

By Steven Poeling
WSAV-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia girl at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday has been found safe. The South Fulton Police...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 23

Allen Davis
2d ago

This is Why father's need to step up and legitimize their children, then you go for joint custody and this wouldn't be happening. So many father's get their heart trampled on when 5he just wanna be in their child's life. If he was good enough to lay down with he's good enough to be in his child's life.

Reply(13)
8
TRUTHS SWORD
1d ago

Probably hasn't ever tried to get or care for the child except to spite the mom. Love to fake fight for custody outside the laws but refuse to legitimize and support their children financially, emotionally or physically.

Reply(1)
2
Allen Davis
2d ago

This is Why father's need to step up and legitimize their children, then you go for joint custody and this wouldn't be happening. So many father's get the

Reply
2
 

