Missing 1-year-old Ga. girl found, father in custody
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia girl at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday has been found safe. The South Fulton Police...www.wsav.com
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia girl at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday has been found safe. The South Fulton Police...www.wsav.com
This is Why father's need to step up and legitimize their children, then you go for joint custody and this wouldn't be happening. So many father's get their heart trampled on when 5he just wanna be in their child's life. If he was good enough to lay down with he's good enough to be in his child's life.
Probably hasn't ever tried to get or care for the child except to spite the mom. Love to fake fight for custody outside the laws but refuse to legitimize and support their children financially, emotionally or physically.
This is Why father's need to step up and legitimize their children, then you go for joint custody and this wouldn't be happening. So many father's get the
Comments / 23