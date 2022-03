Zoë Kravitz is so loved. No, not by you and me—although yes, that too—but by her sweet family, specifically dad Lenny and stepdad Jason Momoa. After the Batman actress appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Lenny posted a photo of himself kissing his beaming daughter's head and one of them (I think) holding hands on Instagram. He wrote, "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly."

