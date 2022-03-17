ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

Malvern teen wanted in connection with a homicide investigation

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8KIG_0eiMC8QM00

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently on the hunt for 19-year-old Brion Brown of Malvern in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to deputies with the HSCSO, the investigation began on Thursday March 10 when deputies were called to check on an unresponsive male near Jones Road and Pickett Trail.

Hot Springs Police: Texas teen facing murder charges in March killing

Authorities say the car of the victim, 18-year-old Daylan Ross of Malvern, was located abandoned near Sulphur Springs Road and Malvern City Limits and was sent off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

HSCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division began conducting interviews and eventually identified Brown as a suspect in Ross’s death.

An arrest warrant for Brown has been issued, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Hot Spring County, AR
City
Sulphur Springs, AR
State
Texas State
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Malvern, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Spring County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Malvern, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hscso#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
FOX 16 News

LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65th Street. According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead. A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Jonesboro Police Department asks for public’s help identifying truck connected to thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need the public’s help identifying a truck connected to a few thefts around Jonesboro. Police asked if you recognize the truck pictured below to call the station at (870)-935-5657 and use the reference number 2075. Officers reported you would be entitled to a cash […]
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy