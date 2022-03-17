USW speaks on deadly crash, ‘We many never know what caused this’

Editor’s Note: At the time of this news conference, there were many unanswered questions surrounding the crash. We have since learned that a 13-year-old was behind the wheel of the truck that hit the school van. You can read more about that here .

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- University of the Southwest Provost Dr. Ryan Tipton held a news conference Thursday to update the community on how the school is coping in the wake of a tragic crash that left six students and one staff member dead and another two badly injured. Tipton was joined on the stage by his support staff, a family of faculty members he called “amazing”.

“You won’t find better people, a better team. This group didn’t miss a beat…supporting students all the way through,” Tipton said.

And that is what the university and its leaders are focused on now; supporting the students and families who are trying to process their grief. Tipton said the school has a crisis support team in place, as well as a campus counselor and worship team to help the students and staff during this time.

In addition, Tipton said the university has been well supported by people throughout the community.

“We cannot express the extent to which the community has come together to support the USW Mustangs. These aren’t the kinds of things you ever dream of happening. They shouldn’t happen, but the families here in Hobbs and Lea County have really come together to take care of one another.”

Moving forward, Tipton said once all students return to campus following Spring Break the school plans to hold a service in honor of those who died. He said such a memorial service is important to help find closure.

“We will begin the process of rebuilding. We will come together, regroup, recover, and rebuild.”

Chief Financial Officer Paula Smith echoed Tipton’s faith on overcoming such a difficult time.

“Our institution is crushed and broken, but strong,” she said.

Head Coach Tyler James

Mauricio Sanchez

Travis Garcia

Jackson Zinn

Tiago Sousa

Karisa Raines

Laci Stone

Dayton Price- Injured

Hayden Underhill- Injured

While many questions surrounding the crash remain, a group of investigators is still working to find some of those answers. In the meantime, Tipton said the crash probably won’t change the way student groups travel.

“We many never know what caused this other vehicle to veer over into the other lane. But a traffic accident that we can’t explain probably won’t change anything.”

But change wasn’t the focus for Tipton and his team during the conference. Instead, he focused more on how the school is supporting its students and their families.

“We have experienced loss…it never gets easy losing someone that’s part of your family, but I know our family always comes through. We place our faith in something bigger than ourselves and that’s what helps us heal. It helps us come together knowing that a belief in God, faith in God and a higher power…helps us get through something like this.”

One other thing campus leaders have focused on his helping and supporting the injured students and their families. Dayton Price, 19, of Ontario, Canada and Hayden Underhill, 20, Ontario, Canada were injured in the crash. They are hospitalized in Lubbock and have been listed in critical condition, but they are recovering.

“They’re making steady progress. One of the students is eating chicken soup,” Tipton said. “Every day it’s a game of inches. There is no indication of how long it’s going to take, but they are both stable and recovering and every day making more progress.”

Tipton said USW’s President Quint Thurman has remained in Lubbock to help care for those students and their families.

“Hug the ones you love a little bit tighter tonight and keep us in your prayers as we recover,” Tipton concluded.

For those wishing to help, the school has set up a donation page. You can find that here .

