ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The HP Cybersecurity Acquisition Made for a World of Increasing Malware Threats

By Riley de León, CNBC
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bromium made its debut on the inaugural CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2013, its pitch was that fighting malware with traditional fire is a losing battle and the only way to wage and win a new war against cyberattackers is to isolate viruses rather than try to keep them out...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
KTRE

Tips to ensure your information secure, as cybersecurity threats linger

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As technology continues to advance, so do cyber security threats. A significant amount of commerce and day to day interactions happen through internet operations. Matthew Beauregard is a Mathematics and Statistics Professor at SFA who serves as an Interim Chair of Computer Science. He said over the last ten years, Cyber Security threats have become more sophisticated.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
pymnts.com

Google Plans $5.4B Acquisition of Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

Alphabet’s Google has a $5.4 billion deal in place for the acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a move intended to complement Google Cloud’s security strengths and better protect customers. The $23 per share, all-cash deal included Mandiant’s net cash and is expected to close later this year. Upon...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruth Porat
The Verge

Amazon is reportedly using Chinese suppliers with ties to forced labor

Amazon is allegedly employing suppliers in China with links to forced labor, according to a report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a research group owned by the nonprofit watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability (via NBC News). The report accuses Amazon of continuing to work with these suppliers, despite evidence of their association with Uyghur labor camps.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

High energy storage capabilities of CaCuTiO for paper-based zinc"“air battery

Zinc"“air batteries proffer high energy density and cyclic stability at low costs but lack disadvantages like sluggish reactions at the cathode and the formation of by-products at the cathode. To resolve these issues, a new perovskite material, CaCu3Ti4O12 (CCTO), is proposed as an efficacious electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution/reduction reactions to develop zinc"“air batteries (ZAB). Synthesis of this material adopted an effective oxalate route, which led to the purity in the electrocatalyst composition. The CCTO material is a proven potential candidate for energy applications because of its high dielectric permittivity (Îµ) and occupies an improved ORR-OER activity with better onset potential, current density, and stability. The Tafel value for CCTO was obtained out to be 80Â mVÂ decâˆ’1. The CCTO perovskite was also evaluated for the zinc"“air battery as an air electrode, corresponding to the high specific capacitance of 801 mAhÂ gâˆ’1 with the greater cyclic efficiency and minimum variations in both charge/discharge processes. The highest power density (Pmax) measured was 127 mW cmâˆ’2. Also, the CCTO based paper battery shows an excellent performance achieving a specific capacity of 614 mAh gâˆ’1. The obtained results promise CCTO as a potential and cheap electrocatalyst for energy applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Cyberattack#Malware#Ipo#Cnbc#Citrix#Hp#M A
Ars Technica

Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows

For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

HP CEO Talks with Jim Cramer About the Post-Pandemic World

With the pandemic easing and more workers returning to the office, some have declared the end of both the personal computer and the work-from-home movement. Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. Report, has a different view. Lores told Jim Cramer on a recent episode...
BUSINESS
Washington Times

China-sponsored hackers compromise six U.S. state gov’t networks, cybersecurity firm says

China-sponsored hackers compromised at least six U.S. state government networks and stole personally identifiable information, according to cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The goals of compromising the state networks are unclear. Mandiant said it discovered the hacking campaign by APT41 exploiting USAHerds, an animal health emergency reporting diagnostic system, and leveraging the open-source logging platform Apache Log4J.
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Economic Forum

Can closing the cybersecurity skills gap change the world?

Digital infrastructure supports almost every aspect of our lives, from healthcare and banking to energy. Cyber attacks can therefore have catastrophic consequences for businesses, governments and citizens. There is an urgent need to close the current cybersecurity skills gap to ensure critical assets are protected. It’s a bold statement to...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cybersecurity firm says Chinese hackers breached six US state agencies

A Chinese government-backed hacking group has breached local government agencies in at least six US states in the last 10 months as part of a persistent information-gathering operation, investigators at cybersecurity firm Mandiant said Tuesday. The wide range of state agencies targeted include "health, transportation, labor (including unemployment benefit systems),...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Cybersecurity Attacks From Russia Are a Real Threat. Here's How to Prepare

Every organization--regardless of size--needs a plan to respond to disruptive cyber activity. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, it's time to make sure your cybersecurity strategy is on point. While there are no specific or credible cyberthreats aimed at the U.S. currently, in February the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that destructive malware against organizations in Ukraine may spread to businesses in other countries, especially as sanctions continue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group has suspended all flights using Boeing (BA.N) aircraft due to Western sanctions, it said on Friday. Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

FBI and CISA warn over threats to satellite communications networks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned satellite communications network providers to beef up security. The CISA and FBI on Thursday said in a joint advisory that they are "aware of possible threats" to U.S. and international satellite communication (SATCOM) networks.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy