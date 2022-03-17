Region enters third year of COVID-19 with low cases, a more normal lifestyle

GAYLORD — Northern Michigan residents have now entered the third year of having COVID-19 in their lives.

March 13 marked the two-year anniversary from the date when the first COVID-19 case was reported in a resident in the Health Department of Northwest Michigan jurisdiction of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties.

Since then, the community has pulled together to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash their hands, and socially distance to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The region has now come out of the latest surge enjoying relatively low numbers of cases and the ability to gather with family and friends.

On this anniversary, health officials said it is important to remember the sacrifices made that have led to the recovery phase.

In the early stages of the virus, personal protective equipment was sparse, a vaccine was nonexistent, and little was known about this new disease. Yet, health department staff, as well as officials with hospitals and emergency management systems, governments, schools, businesses and multiple community partners all came together to battle the disease.

“From day one, Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff have shifted responsibilities quickly and without question to meet the needs of the community, whether through helping with case investigation, testing, or vaccinations,” Amanda Thompson, director of family health services, said in a statement. “Staff’s primary responsibility was to help keep the community safe and they went to extreme lengths to do so.”

On Dec. 17, 2020, the COVID-19 vaccine arrived and health department staff “administered our first dose with clinics planned in all four counties the very next day,” Thompson said.

“Staff were prepared and ready and did an exceptional job of implementing our community vaccination plans. Community members had tears in their eyes as they entered our clinics and felt a sense of hope in protecting themselves and their family. The words of appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be vaccinated as well as the operation of the community vaccination clinics kept the staff going as they administered almost 63,000 vaccines since that first shot,” she added.

Health department medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson noted that over the past two years much has been learned about the transmission of what was a novel virus.

“Since then, we have lost nearly a million U.S. lives, but with time have progressed from initially having limited resources and tools to prevent and treat COVID-19 disease to the availability of life saving vaccines and treatments that will, going forward, greatly reduce the public health impact of the pandemic,” Meyerson said.

Health officer Lisa Peacock thanked the staff and the community for their efforts.

“I can’t express the gratitude I feel for our dedicated staff, community partners and our community as a whole. It takes all of us to ensure the public health system functions effectively and Northern Michigan is a shining example of partnership and collaboration,” Peacock added.

Data collected by the health department shows that since March 13, 2020, in the four-county jurisdiction of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties:

More than 21,000 cases have been reported and 300 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported as of March 8.

Almost 135,000 vaccines have been administered by the health department, providers, and pharmacies. Of that total, almost half of the doses have been administered by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at more than 400 clinics across the region.

More than 70% of residents 16 and older in the four counties have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Case count

As of March 15, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported Otsego County had 5,615 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths from the disease. As of March 8, Otsego County had 5,589 cases and 96 deaths.

Antrim County was reporting 4,291 cases and 62 deaths while Charlevoix County had 4,894 cases and 60 deaths. Emmet County had 6,351 cases and 86 deaths.

On March 8, Antrim County was reporting 4,277 cases and 61 deaths while Charlevoix County had 4,887 cases and 59 deaths. Emmet County had 6,341 cases and 84 deaths.

Statewide, Michigan had 2,068,817 cases and 32,561 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state was reporting 2,064,093 cases and 32,374 deaths on March 9.

The first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan were reported March 10, 2020 and the first death was reported on March 19, 2020.