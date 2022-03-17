ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Aiken Trials are ‘back to the track’ after a year off due to COVID

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7FeC_0eiMAfCY00

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) — After taking a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aiken Trials are “BACK TO THE TRACK!”

The 79th Aiken Trials will take place Saturday March 19th, and this year they are returning to the Aiken Training Track.

The Aiken Trials is deemed one of Aiken’s most anticipated annual events.

According to organizers, the “jockeys” are local riders who have been exercising horses each morning – in all weather – throughout the year.

“Occasionally, a trainer will bring in a licensed jockey to compete and give the exercise riders some exciting competition,” says Barry Bornstein, of the Aiken Trials. “The popular U.S. Pony Racing kids also will race.”

ALSO ON WJBF: XPR Augusta concert ticket sales suspended

“The trials are where young 3-year-old horses get their start. It’s a preview of future champions,” he adds. “We are also introducing a social quarter-mile race with Aiken Ladies Aside. It should be a real crowd pleaser!”

Organizers are encouraging attendees to tailgate as Unique Expressions will sponsor the Best Tailgate and Best Hat Contests.

Gates open at 10 A.M. while vendors and concessions open at 11.

The opening ceremonies start at 11:30 A.M. with races immediately following.

Officials say vehicles should be in place before 11:30 A.M. because vehicle access to and from the infield will be sparse between races.

For more information on the 79th Running of the Aiken Trials and how to purchase tickets or become a vendor, click here or follow the Aiken Training Track Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Hostess City expects large crowds, bounce back from 2-year hiatus of parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is still rocking the city, and that’s exactly what local businesses are looking for. St. Patrick’s Day and the parade has passed but the Hostess City is still expecting a huge crowd this weekend for celebrations. Some local businesses made a bounce back after a two-year […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Cars
Aiken, SC
Health
Aiken, SC
Sports
Aiken, SC
Coronavirus
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Leth-Nissen captures first Girls Junior Invitational; Surratt holds off Potter to win 11th Boy’s Championship

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (March 19, 2022) – One The 2022 Junior Invitational made history for more reason than one. In addition to hosting the first-ever girls competition, the prestigious event went to extra holes for the first time in its existence with both the girls and boys needing sudden death to determine a winner. Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Match Day 2022: MCG students learn their residency program locations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Friday is Match Day, when senior medical students across the country find out where they will be going for their residency programs. Match Day is quite the celebration for students at the Medical College of Georgia. Seniors gathered in SRP Park dressed as some of their favorite characters. One by one, each […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AU professor to find out if exercise improves dementia complications

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– People living with dementia experience issues with memory, decision making and balance, which often leads to falls and injuries. A professor at Augusta University is studying ways to lower these risk factors. Dr. Deborah Jehu plans to find out if exercise can improve quality of life for those living with dementia. Her […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Aiken Trials#The Aiken Training Track#Xpr Augusta#Aiken Ladies Aside
WJBF

Georgia Cancer Center’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer walk is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Georgia Cancer Center hosted its 4th annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk. This year it was back in person after being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. Unite in the Fight against cancer is a fundraiser for the Georgia Cancer Center. The walk celebrates and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

List released with potential name changes for Fort Gordon

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re closer to learning what Fort Gordon’s name could be changed to. It’s one of nine Army installations originally named in commemoration of the Confederacy, that will be changed. After thousands of suggestions from the public – the list has been whittled down to 87 names. A final recommendation by […]
FORT GORDON, GA
WJBF

Report moves South Carolina’s health disaster preparedness from ‘low’ to ‘high’ category

HORRY COUNTY, South Carolina (WBTW) – South Carolina is more ready for a health disaster than in previous years, according to a recently released report from the Trust for America’s Health. The 2022 Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism report moved South Carolina’s rating from the “low” performance level […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJBF

Local church wants to save a generation with community event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A family-fun event is headed to North Augusta on Saturday, March 19. All About Change presents Saving the Generation “Live and Outside” will be held from 12–6 p.m. at the North Augusta Recreation Center. Pastor Jamaal Francois spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event. SHAWN:You […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Residents react to Highland Spring project in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be closer to reality in North Augusta. The planning commission recently discussed plans for the Highland Spring project. “North Augusta is an amazing area to live,” Anna-Marie Boykin told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Shawn Cabbagestalk about the area. You can consider her a cheerleader for North […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Light fixture sparks Douglas Elementary closure Wednesday

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — What started as an ordinary day at Douglas Elementary School in Trenton quickly became lively after crews from multiple agencies attempted to stop a small fire that broke out Wednesday morning involving a restroom adjacent to the cafeteria. “It was a little hectic when I got here,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody […]
TRENTON, SC
WJBF

Aiken Regional Medical Center staff surprises nurse with Daisy Award

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Daisy Award honors deserving nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and their families every day. At Aiken Regional Medical Center, Hannah Austin was treated to a surprise as coworkers gathered to present her with the prestigious award. “To be honest, I was completely surprised. I was just […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy