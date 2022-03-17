The Aiken Trials are ‘back to the track’ after a year off due to COVID

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) — After taking a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aiken Trials are “BACK TO THE TRACK!”

The 79th Aiken Trials will take place Saturday March 19th, and this year they are returning to the Aiken Training Track.

The Aiken Trials is deemed one of Aiken’s most anticipated annual events.

According to organizers, the “jockeys” are local riders who have been exercising horses each morning – in all weather – throughout the year.

“Occasionally, a trainer will bring in a licensed jockey to compete and give the exercise riders some exciting competition,” says Barry Bornstein, of the Aiken Trials. “The popular U.S. Pony Racing kids also will race.”

“The trials are where young 3-year-old horses get their start. It’s a preview of future champions,” he adds. “We are also introducing a social quarter-mile race with Aiken Ladies Aside. It should be a real crowd pleaser!”

Organizers are encouraging attendees to tailgate as Unique Expressions will sponsor the Best Tailgate and Best Hat Contests.

Gates open at 10 A.M. while vendors and concessions open at 11.

The opening ceremonies start at 11:30 A.M. with races immediately following.

Officials say vehicles should be in place before 11:30 A.M. because vehicle access to and from the infield will be sparse between races.

For more information on the 79th Running of the Aiken Trials and how to purchase tickets or become a vendor, click here or follow the Aiken Training Track Facebook page.

