Pre-season sneezing and wheezing could be allergies

NORWOOD, Mass. — On the town green, strings of holiday lights hang from the trees, nearly three months after Christmas. Buds, on the other hand, are nowhere in sight.

“At some point, these will all shed their little blossoms and stuff -- and it will be all over the place,” said Ed Hickey, who’s been selling flowers on a downtown street corner for 30 years. “After this winter, we’d want spring to come as soon as possible.”

Actually, for some, spring has kind of already come.

“I always get pretty bad allergies every year, so if it starts early that just makes it worse,” said Tommy Purcell, who we caught coughing in a Norwood parking lot. Purcell said in high school his allergies usually kicked in during April break. “But now it’s like a month earlier,” he said.

Cindy Denekamp doesn’t have allergies, but her friend does.

“My friend told me she already made a doctor’s appointment,” she said. “She’s having severe runny nose, her eyes are watering... coughing. It seems early to me where there are not really any buds on the trees or anything yet.”

While it is true that trees need to bloom to shed pollen -- they don’t have to be blooming here to share their pollen. And that’s exactly what’s happening in Massachusetts these final few days of winter.

“The allergy season has begun,” said John J. Costa, MD, Medical Director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Practice at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Don’t forget, we can get pollen from as far away as Ohio here in Massachusetts. So depending on which way the wind is blowing -- from the South, where the trees are already in bloom. Or maybe the Midwest. We can get pollen here.”

Pollen can travel long distances because of its size and weight -- creating ‘allergy season’ conditions in places not yet in allergy season.

Once Massachusetts actually enters allergy season -- it’s long.

“It is a rather broad and spread out event,” Costa said. “We have trees that bloom over a span of about two months. We have early trees, later trees and then the prolific trees that everybody thinks of = -- the oaks, the pines -- and those are usually later in the season.”

Costa said the trees that tend to cause the most allergy symptoms in Massachusetts -- oak and birch -- bloom later in the spring.

While allergy season only seems to be coming earlier, it’s definitely coming in stronger, Costa said.

“Because of climate change, we know for sure that the amount of pollen we’re all being exposed to, year over year, in the last decade, is just increasing,” Costa said.

And the pollen itself may be having a more potent effect.

“We’re creating chemical conditions way up there that are almost peeling the pollens open and exposing them and making them more likely to have a person react to them and become allergic,” Costa said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group