Inflatable water park dubbed world's largest in UAE

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago
March 17 (UPI) -- An inflatable water park that emcompasses 138,451 square feet in the United Arab Emirates was declared the largest of its kind by Guinness World Records.

The Aqua Fun water park in Dubai was officially dubbed the world's largest water park by Guinness World Records during celebrations surrounding Expo 2020, which runs until March 30 in Dubai.

The park's inflatables are currently arranged to spell out "I [heart] Expo 2020."

The park, founded by local entrepreneur Ahmed Ben Chaibah, first opened in 2016, and has since tripled in size, Guinness World Records said.

The water park features about 100 obstacles and can accommodate about 500 people at one time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

Washington, DC
314K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
