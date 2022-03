Starting in September, if you want to watch NBC shows like Law & Order: SVU or Saturday Night Live the next day via streaming, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock. After months of speculation, NBCUniversal has officially informed Hulu parent Disney that it will be terminating the yearslong licensing agreement that allowed the streamer to house NBC programming a few hours after it aired on the broadcast network, an NBCU rep tells Vulture. The Wall Street Journal and others reported last month such a step was likely to happen, but it only became official in recent days.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO