ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identifying the long-term survival beneficiary of preoperative radiotherapy for rectal cancer in the TME era

By Lei Wang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study was to verify the long-term survival efficacy of preoperative radiotherapy (preRT) for locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC) patients and identify potential long-term survival beneficiary. Using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database, 7582 LARC patients were eligible for this study between 2011 and 2015 including 6066 received preRT...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

The combination of pre-neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy inflammation biomarkers could be a prognostic marker for rectal cancer patients

The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR) have a strong association with prognosis in patients with Stage II/III rectal cancer (RC). We attempted to explore a new system combining these two ratios, named the NLM score, and examine its prognostic value in Stage II/III RC patients undergoing neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (NCRT). We retrospectively analyzed data of 237 stage II/III RC patients who underwent NCRT followed by standard TME in our hospital and defined the NLM score as follows: Score 2: pre-NCRT NLR"‰>"‰2.565 and pre-NCRT LMR"‰<"‰2.410. Score 1: (pre-NCRT NLR"‰>"‰2.565 and pre-NCRT LMR"‰>"‰2.410) OR (pre-NCRT NLR"‰<"‰2.565 and pre-NCRT LMR"‰<"‰2.410). Score 0: pre-NCRT NLR"‰<"‰2.565 and pre-NCRT LMR"‰>"‰2.410. Multivariate analyses implied that lower ypTNM stage (stage 0"“I vs. II"“III) (hazard ratio [HR] 0.420, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.180"“0.980 for OS; HR 0.375, 95% CI 0.163"“0.862 for DFS) and an NLM score"‰â‰¤"‰1 (HR 0.288, 95% CI 0.134"“0.619 for OS; HR 0.229, 95% CI 0.107"“0.494 for DFS) could independently predict better overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). The novel scoring system, which integrated pre-NCRT NLR and pre-NCRT LMR, was an independent prognostic factor in stage II/III RC patients undergoing NRCT and had better predictive values than these ratios alone.
CANCER
Nature.com

The preoperative geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is an independent prognostic factor in elderly patients underwent curative resection for colorectal cancer

The world is becoming longer-lived, and the number of elderly colorectal cancer patients is increasing. It is very important to identify simple and inexpensive postoperative predictors in elderly colorectal cancer patients. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is a marker of systemic nutrition and is associated with poor survival in various kinds of cancers. A few reports have investigated recurrence factors using preoperative GNRI with CRC (colorectal cancer) patients. This study aimed to investigate whether preoperative GNRI is associated with recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) in elderly patients with CRC. This study retrospectively enrolled 259 patients with Stage I"“III CRC who were more than 65Â years old and underwent curative surgery at a single institution in 2012"“2017. We classified them into low GNRI (RFS:"‰â‰¤"‰90.5, OS"‰â‰¤"‰101.1) group and high GNRI (RFS:"‰>"‰90.5, OS"‰>"‰101.1) group. Multivariable analyses showed low GNRI group was an independent risk factor for 3-year RFS (P"‰="‰0.006) and OS (P"‰="‰0.001) in the patients with CRC. Kaplan"“Meier analysis showed 3-year RFS and 3-year OS were significantly worse in the low GNRI group than in high GNRI group (p"‰="‰0.001, 0.0037). A low-preoperative GNRI was significantly associated with a poor prognosis in elderly CRC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Microalgae-based oral microcarriers for gut microbiota homeostasis and intestinal protection in cancer radiotherapy

Protecting the whole small intestine from radiation-induced intestinal injury during the radiotherapy of abdominal or pelvic solid tumors remains an unmet clinical need. Amifostine is a promising selective radioprotector for normal tissues. However, its oral application in intestinal radioprotection remains challenging. Herein, we use microalga Spirulina platensis as a microcarrier of Amifostine to construct an oral delivery system. The system shows comprehensive drug accumulation and effective radioprotection in the whole small intestine that is significantly superior to free drug and its enteric capsule, preventing the radiation-induced intestine injury and prolonging the survival without influencing the tumor regression. It also shows benefits on the gut microbiota homeostasis and long-term safety. Based on a readily available natural microcarrier, this work presents a convenient oral delivery system to achieve effective radioprotection for the whole small intestine, providing a competitive strategy with great clinical translation potential.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Tme#Cancer Treatment#Rectal Cancer#Larc#Iii#T3#T4#Os
Medical News Today

Women and lung cancer: Should screening guidelines change?

Researchers recently published a review highlighting possible reasons why rates of lung cancer among women have remained higher in recent decades than those among men. Various factors, including radon exposure, secondhand smoke, and indoor cooking, may explain this trend. The researchers say that further research is necessary to understand the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Study finds cancer patients do benefit from COVID-19 vaccination

Cancer patients who have compromised immune systems due to their disease or therapy remain at high risk for COVID-19 infection. It is why this population was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, while clinical trials showed vaccination could prevent infection or lessen the risk of severe illness in healthy individuals, it was unclear if those considered immunocompromised would have a similar response. Moffitt Cancer Center researchers quickly put together one of the largest observational studies to date to answer that question. Their results were published today in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Times Leader

To Your Health: Colon cancer: Risk management, early detection

Colon cancer and rectal cancer, commonly grouped together as colorectal cancer, are the second most common type of cancer in the United States, after lung cancer. But, when detected in its early stages, the 5-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is higher than 90 percent. Colon cancer develops when the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer: why the cell of origin matters

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The cell of origin of pancreatic cancer has long been controversial. Historically, histological similarity suggested ductal cells, as reflected in the term 'ductal adenocarcinoma', as the cell of origin. This view has been questioned by elegant cell lineage-tracing experiments identifying acinar cells as the origin. Is this merely an academic question? Studies publishedÂ in the past few years by Flowers et al., NeuhÃ¶fer et al. and MÃ¼ller et al. draw a different conclusion:Â the cell of origin not only influences the molecular cancer subtype, but also predicts aggressiveness and survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Seekingalpha.com

5 Long-Term Transitions To Watch In Complex Times

The pandemic is just one long-term consideration for economies as the world adjusts to several new phases. The news cycle is exceptionally volatile and market participants can’t lose sight of the long-term transitions that are in progress. One needs to appreciate the most important risks to manage and to see the opportunities being created. Here are five critical phase transitions in focus:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Zai Lab's Niraparib Shows 3X Longer PFS Compared to Placebo In Ovarian Cancer

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB presented data from the Phase 3 PRIME study of Zejula (niraparib) as maintenance therapy in Chinese ovarian cancer patients. Zejula demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with a tolerable safety profile with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

A dentist's dilemma: sharing wellbeing concerns to safeguard Scotland's children

Introduction Over a decade ago, Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) introduced the 'Named Person' as a central contact with whom professionals could share 'wellbeing' concerns in Scotland, aiming to promote inter-agency working to avoid potential child protection issues. The mandatory 'Named Person' scheme has since been repealed but the professional's responsibility to share concerns at wellbeing level remains.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Salon

In a new stem cell study, a cure for Type 1 diabetes appears tantalizingly close

An estimated 10 percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes, a number that may be apt to rise in the near future. Peculiarly, the reason for that may have to do with the pandemic. Since the pandemic's onset, researchers have found a link between contracting COVID-19 and an increased risk of receiving a diabetes diagnosis months later — especially in children, as one study showed that COVID-19 receptors can reduce insulin levels and kill pancreatic beta cells.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy