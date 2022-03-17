ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reusability report: Capturing properties of biological objects and their relationships using graph neural networks

By Chenyang Hong
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArising from R. Schulte-Sasse et al. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00325-y (2021). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Half a decade of graph convolutional networks

Graph convolutional networks have become a popular tool for learning with graphs and networks. We reflect on the reasons behind the success story. Graphs provide a powerful way to model data in many real-world applications, such as the World Wide Web, social networks and communication networks. Predictions and classification tasks related to such systems can be tackled with graph neural networks. In one of their key applications, graph neural networks learn a function that maps each node of a graph to a vector in a low-dimensional vector space. This mapping should be similarity preserving: that is, two nodes that have similar features and similar structural roles in the graph should be mapped to close points in a vector space. The vector generated for each node is called its embedding, or representation. These embeddings can be fed into different machine learning algorithms to perform various tasks. In a seminal paper, Kipf and Welling1 in 2017 introduced one of the most effective type of graph neural network, known as graph convolutional networks (GCNs). They showed that convolution of graph signals (features indexed by nodes of a graph) can be interpreted as aggregating features of the nodes, in the neighbourhood of a given node. This provides an efficient and straightforward way to implement the convolution mechanism for graph data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combining graph neural networks and spatio-temporal disease models to improve the prediction of weekly COVID-19 cases in Germany

During 2020, the infection rate of COVID-19 has been investigated by many scholars from different research fields. In this context, reliable and interpretable forecasts of disease incidents are a vital tool for policymakers to manage healthcare resources. In this context, several experts have called for the necessity to account for human mobility to explain the spread of COVID-19. Existing approaches often apply standard models of the respective research field, frequently restricting modeling possibilities. For instance, most statistical or epidemiological models cannot directly incorporate unstructured data sources, including relational data that may encode human mobility. In contrast, machine learning approaches may yield better predictions by exploiting these data structures yet lack intuitive interpretability as they are often categorized as black-box models. We propose a combination of both research directions and present a multimodal learning framework that amalgamates statistical regression and machine learning models for predicting local COVID-19 cases in Germany. Results and implications: the novel approach introduced enables the use of a richer collection of data types, including mobility flows and colocation probabilities, and yields the lowest mean squared error scores throughout the observational period in the reported benchmark study. The results corroborate that during most of the observational period more dispersed meeting patterns and a lower percentage of people staying put are associated with higher infection rates. Moreover, the analysis underpins the necessity of including mobility data and showcases the flexibility and interpretability of the proposed approach.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lio
Nature.com

Reconstructing high fidelity digital rock images using deep convolutional neural networks

Imaging methods have broad applications in geosciences. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and micro-CT scanning have been applied for studying various geological problems. Despite significant advances in imaging capabilities, and image processing algorithms, acquiring high-quality data from images is still challenging and time-consuming. Obtaining a 3D representative volume for a tight rock sample takes days to weeks. Image artifacts such as noise further complicate the use of imaging methods for the determination of rock properties. In this study, we present applications of several convolutional neural networks (CNN) for rapid image denoising, deblurring and super-resolving digital rock images. Such an approach enables rapid imaging of larger samples, which in turn improves the statistical relevance of the subsequent analysis. We demonstrate the application of several CNNs for image restoration applicable to scientific imaging. The results show that images can be denoised without a priori knowledge of the noise with great confidence. Furthermore, we show how attaching several CNNs in an end-to-end fashion can improve the final quality of reconstruction. Our experiments with SEM and CT scan images of several rock types show image denoising, deblurring and super-resolution can be performed simultaneously.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover how COVID variants hide away in our bodies

BRISTOL, U.K. — In the ultimate game of hide and seek, researchers from the University of Bristol have found a way to detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 infection) variants buried in your body. Two new studies reveal how variants conceal themselves in different cells and how they avoid the immune system.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neural Networks#Hong Kong#Reusability#Graphs#Access#Readcube#Z#Ying R Leskovec#J Inductive
LiveScience

Bionic eyes: How tech is replacing lost vision

The creation of bionic eyes, as a result of recent advances in science and technology, are restoring hope to many who are unable to see or are partially sighted due to injury, illness or genetics. With nearly 40 million people suffering from blindness worldwide and another 135 million affected by...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated pancreas segmentation and volumetry using deep neural network on computed tomography

Pancreas segmentation is necessary for observing lesions, analyzing anatomical structures, and predicting patient prognosis. Therefore, various studies have designed segmentation models based on convolutional neural networks for pancreas segmentation. However, the deep learning approach is limited by a lack of data, and studies conducted on a large computed tomography dataset are scarce. Therefore, this study aims to perform deep-learning-based semantic segmentation on 1006 participants and evaluate the automatic segmentation performance of the pancreas via four individual three-dimensional segmentation networks. In this study, we performed internal validation with 1,006 patients and external validation using the cancer imaging archive pancreas dataset. We obtained mean precision, recall, and dice similarity coefficients of 0.869, 0.842, and 0.842, respectively, for internal validation via a relevant approach among the four deep learning networks. Using the external dataset, the deep learning network achieved mean precision, recall, and dice similarity coefficients of 0.779, 0.749, and 0.735, respectively. We expect that generalized deep-learning-based systems can assist clinical decisions by providing accurate pancreatic segmentation and quantitative information of the pancreas for abdominal computed tomography.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Motion illusion-like patterns extracted from photo and art images using predictive deep neural networks

In our previous study, we successfully reproduced the illusory motion perceived in the rotating snakes illusion using deep neural networks incorporating predictive coding theory. In the present study, we further examined the properties of the network using a set of 1500 images, including ordinary static images of paintings and photographs and images of various types of motion illusions. Results showed that the networks clearly classified a group of illusory images and others and reproduced illusory motions against various types of illusions similar to human perception. Notably, the networks occasionally detected anomalous motion vectors, even in ordinally static images where humans were unable to perceive any illusory motion. Additionally, illusion-like designs with repeating patterns were generated using areas where anomalous vectors were detected, and psychophysical experiments were conducted, in which illusory motion perception in the generated designs was detected. The observed inaccuracy of the networks will provide useful information for further understanding information processing associated with human vision.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Automatic differentiation of Grade I and II meningiomas on magnetic resonance image using an asymmetric convolutional neural network

The Grade of meningioma has significant implications for selecting treatment regimens ranging from observation to surgical resection with adjuvant radiation. For most patients, meningiomas are diagnosed radiologically, and Grade is not determined unless a surgical procedure is performed. The goal of this study is to train a novel auto-classification network to determine Grade I and II meningiomas using T1-contrast enhancing (T1-CE) and T2-Fluid attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) magnetic resonance (MR) images. Ninety-six consecutive treatment naÃ¯ve patients with pre-operative T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR images and subsequent pathologically diagnosed intracranial meningiomas were evaluated. Delineation of meningiomas was completed on both MR images. A novel asymmetric 3D convolutional neural network (CNN) architecture was constructed with two encoding paths based on T1-CE and T2-FLAIR. Each path used the same 3"‰Ã—"‰3"‰Ã—"‰3 kernel with different filters to weigh the spatial features of each sequence separately. Final model performance was assessed by tenfold cross-validation. Of the 96 patients, 55 (57%) were pathologically classified as Grade I and 41 (43%) as Grade II meningiomas. Optimization of our model led to a filter weighting of 18:2 between the T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR image paths. 86 (90%) patients were classified correctly, and 10 (10%) were misclassified based on their pre-operative MRs with a model sensitivity of 0.85 and specificity of 0.93. Among the misclassified, 4 were Grade I, and 6 were Grade II. The model is robust to tumor locations and sizes. A novel asymmetric CNN with two differently weighted encoding paths was developed for successful automated meningioma grade classification. Our model outperforms CNN using a single path for single or multimodal MR-based classification.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Experiments show why early humans began adding handles to tools

A team of researchers at the University of Liverpool has tested the assumption that hafted tools (those with handles) provided early humans with enough benefit to warrant their construction and use. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes how they enlisted the assistance of several volunteers to help them learn more about the types of benefits to be gained from hafted tools.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification of granular computing-neural network model for prediction of pollutant longitudinal dispersion coefficient in aquatic streams

Discharge of pollution loads into natural water systems remains a global challenge that threatens waterÂ andÂ food supply, as well as endangering ecosystem services. Natural rehabilitation of contaminated streams is mainly influenced by the longitudinal dispersion coefficient, or the rate of longitudinal dispersion (Dx), a key parameter with large spatiotemporal fluctuations that characterizes pollution transport. The large uncertainty in estimation of Dx in streams limits the water quality assessment in natural streams and design of water quality enhancement strategies. This study develops an artificial intelligence-based predictive model, couplingÂ granular computing and neural network models (GrC-ANN) to provide robust estimation of Dx and its uncertainty for a range ofÂ flow-geometric conditions with high spatiotemporal variability. Uncertainty analysis of Dx estimated from the proposed GrC-ANN model was performed by alteration of theÂ training data used to tune the model. Modified bootstrap method was employed to generate different training patterns through resampling from a global database of tracer experiments in streams with 503 datapoints. Comparison between the Dx values estimated by GrC-ANN to those determined from tracer measurements shows the appropriateness and robustness of the proposed method in determining the rate of longitudinal dispersion. The GrC-ANN model with the narrowest bandwidth of estimated uncertainty (bandwidth-factor"‰="‰0.56) that brackets the highest percentage of true Dx data (i.e., 100%) is the best model to compute Dx in streams. Considering the significant inherent uncertainty reported in the previous Dx models, the GrC-ANN model developed in this study is shown to have a robust performance for evaluating pollutant mixingÂ (Dx) in turbulent environmental flow systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New detailed molecular map of skin layer creates pathways for treatments

Scientists have accurately analyzed the tough barrier layer of the skin, giving the most detailed molecular map of its structure, which will help in the development of new skin products and treatments. Researchers from the University of Nottingham used the latest three-dimensional mass spectrometry imaging technique to analyze human skin...
SKIN CARE
morningbrew.com

Drug-discovery AI can be inverted to create chemical weapons, scientists find

On the one hand, harnessing the power of data-crunching algorithms to discover new drugs is extremely exciting—a tangible example of AI for good. On the other, those same algorithms can easily be inverted to develop bioweapons, according to a new article in Nature Machine Intelligence. Wait, what? Collaborations Pharmaceuticals,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy