While Dolly Parton has always been incredibly open with fans about many aspects of her life throughout her decades-long career, she's managed to keep her personal relationships relatively private. Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married since 1966, but they've rarely been seen in public together, and we don't know a lot about their 50+ year marriage. They're not exactly J.Lo and Ben Affleck when it comes to PDA.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO