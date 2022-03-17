ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treatment of ocular tumors through a novel applicator on a conventional proton pencil beam scanning beamline

By Rajesh Regmi
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment of ocular tumors on dedicated scattering-based proton therapy systems is standard afforded due to sharp lateral and distal penumbras. However, most newer proton therapy centers provide pencil beam scanning treatments. In this paper, we present a pencil beam scanning (PBS)-based ocular treatment solution. The design, commissioning, and validation of an...

Related
Nature.com

Novel chalcone-derived pyrazoles as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer

Lung cancer is considered to account for approximately one-fifth of all malignant tumor-related deaths worldwide and is therefore one of the most lethal malignancies. Pyrazole scaffold possesses a wide range of biological and pharmacological activities, which play important roles in medicinal chemistry. The present study reports the synthesis and in vitro biological characterization of nine pyrazoles derived from chalcones as potential anticancer agents for non-small cell lung cancer A-549, H226, and H460 cell lines. Most of the compounds efficiently inhibited the growth of all the tested cancer cell lines at micromolar concentrations. One of the most active compounds (PCH-1)Â was further evaluated for its effect on cell cycle distribution, apoptosis, migration, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, and oxidative stress. Furthermore, studies on the mechanism of action revealed that PCH-1 disrupts microtubule assembly, leading to cancer cell death. Molecular modeling studies confirmed the potent interaction of PCH-1 with the vinblastine binding site on tubulin. Overall, this study provides novel opportunities to identify anticancer agents in the pyrazole series.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intranasal delivery of pro-resolving lipid mediators rescues memory and gamma oscillation impairment in App mice

Sustained microglial activation and increased pro-inflammatory signalling cause chronic inflammation and neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Resolution of inflammation follows neutralization of pathogens and is a response to limit damage and promote healing, mediated by pro-resolving lipid mediators (LMs). Since resolution is impaired in AD brains, we decided to test if intranasal administration of pro-resolving LMs in the AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mouse model for AD could resolve inflammation and ameliorate pathology in the brain. A mixture of the pro-resolving LMs resolvin (Rv) E1, RvD1, RvD2, maresin 1 (MaR1) and neuroprotectin D1 (NPD1) was administered to stimulate their respective receptors. We examined amyloid load, cognition, neuronal network oscillations, glial activation and inflammatory factors. The treatment ameliorated memory deficits accompanied by a restoration of gamma oscillation deficits, together with a dramatic decrease in microglial activation. These findings open potential avenues for therapeutic exploration of pro-resolving LMs in AD, using a non-invasive route.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tumour irradiation in mice with a laser-accelerated proton beam

Recent oncological studies identified beneficial properties of radiation applied at ultrahigh dose rates, several orders of magnitude higher than the clinical standard of the order of Gy"‰min"“1. Sources capable of providing these ultrahigh dose rates are under investigation. Here we show that a stable, compact laser-driven proton source with energies greater than 60"‰MeV enables radiobiological in vivo studies. We performed a pilot irradiation study on human tumours in a mouse model, showing the concerted preparation of mice and laser accelerator, dose-controlled, tumour-conform irradiation using a laser-driven as well as a clinical reference proton source, and the radiobiological evaluation of irradiated and unirradiated mice for radiation-induced tumour growth delay. The prescribed homogeneous dose of 4"‰Gy was precisely delivered at the laser-driven source. The results demonstrate a complete laser-driven proton research platform for diverse user-specific small animal models, able to deliver tunable single-shot doses up to around 20"‰Gy to millimetre-scale volumes on nanosecond timescales, equivalent to around 109"‰Gy"‰s"“1, spatially homogenized and tailored to the sample. The platform provides a unique infrastructure for translational research with protons at ultrahigh dose rates.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Beams#Proton#Beamline#Penumbras#Pbs#Monte Carlo
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intermittent radiotherapy as alternative treatment for recurrent high grade glioma: a modeling study based on longitudinal tumor measurements

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99507-2, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work of this project was initiated at the 2019 Integrated Mathematical Oncology workshop at Moffitt Cancer Center for which the participation of SCB was kindly sponsored...
CANCER
Phys.org

Novel nanoparticles with potential for enhanced deep tumor therapy

Researchers Dr. Yansong Feng and Prof. Hong Zhang at the Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) have designed and synthesized novel multi-layered, multi-functional nanoparticles that enable a combination of radiotherapy and photodynamic therapy for deep cancer tissue. An initial pre-clinical evaluation of the particles has demonstrated their therapeutic potential. A patent is pending, and the university is now seeking partners for further development or licensing.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer: why the cell of origin matters

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The cell of origin of pancreatic cancer has long been controversial. Historically, histological similarity suggested ductal cells, as reflected in the term 'ductal adenocarcinoma', as the cell of origin. This view has been questioned by elegant cell lineage-tracing experiments identifying acinar cells as the origin. Is this merely an academic question? Studies publishedÂ in the past few years by Flowers et al., NeuhÃ¶fer et al. and MÃ¼ller et al. draw a different conclusion:Â the cell of origin not only influences the molecular cancer subtype, but also predicts aggressiveness and survival.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Renown French Oncology Research Group Selects ZAP Surgical as Preferred Radiosurgery Brain Tumor Treatment Technology

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Unicancer, a leading academic promoter of oncology clinical trials and medical equipment purchasing health cooperation group for 19 French comprehensive cancer centers, has selected the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery. Carefully chosen by domain experts including neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists, Unicancer awarded ZAP-X as technology-of-choice for their member institutions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Progression of type 1 diabetes from latency to symptomatic disease is predicted by distinct autoimmune trajectories

Development of islet autoimmunity precedes the onset of type 1 diabetes in children, however, the presence of autoantibodies does not necessarily lead to manifest disease and the onset of clinical symptoms is hard to predict. Here we show, by longitudinal sampling of islet autoantibodies (IAb) to insulin, glutamic acid decarboxylase and islet antigen-2 that disease progression follows distinct trajectories. Of the combined Type 1 Data Intelligence cohort of 24662 participants, 2172 individuals fulfill the criteria of two or more follow-up visits and IAb positivity at least once, with 652 progressing to type 1 diabetes during the 15 years course of the study. Our Continuous-Time Hidden Markov Models, that are developed to discover and visualize latent states based on the collected data and clinical characteristics of the patients, show that the health state of participants progresses from 11 distinct latent states as per three trajectories (TR1, TR2 and TR3), with associated 5-year cumulative diabetes-free survival of 40% (95% confidence interval [CI], 35% to 47%), 62% (95% CI, 57% to 67%), and 88% (95% CI, 85% to 91%), respectively (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Age, sex, and HLA-DR status further refine the progression rates within trajectories, enabling clinically useful prediction of disease onset.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Preclinical studies of Flonoltinib Maleate, a novel JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor, in treatment of JAK2-induced myeloproliferative neoplasms

Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) hyperactivation by JAK2V617F mutation leads to myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and targeting JAK2 could serve as a promising therapeutic strategy for MPNs. Here, we report that Flonoltinib Maleate (FM), a selective JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor, shows high selectivity for JAK2 over the JAK family. Surface plasmon resonance assays verified that FM had a stronger affinity for the pseudokinase domain JH2 than JH1 of JAK2 and had an inhibitory effect on JAK2 JH2V617F. The cocrystal structure confirmed that FM could stably bind to JAK2 JH2, and FM suppressed endogenous colony formation of primary erythroid progenitor cells from patients with MPNs. In several JAK2V617F-induced MPN murine models, FM could dose-dependently reduce hepatosplenomegaly and prolong survival. Similar results were observed in JAK2V617F bone marrow transplantation mice. FM exhibited strong inhibitory effects on fibrosis of the spleen and bone marrow. Long-term FM treatment showed good pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic characteristics with high drug exposure in tumor-bearing tissues and low toxicity. Currently, FM has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China (CXHL2000628), and this study will guide clinical trials for patients with MPNs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ionizing radiation modulates human macrophages towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype preserving their pro-invasive and pro-angiogenic capacities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep18765, published online 06 January 2016. This Article contains an error in the description of the data presented in FigureÂ 2. Each blot demonstrating a protein of interest, or of its phosphorylated form, is matched with the expression of Î²-actin, used as loading control. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE

