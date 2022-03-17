ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cytogenetic abnormalities in essential thrombocythemia: Clinical and molecular correlates and prognostic relevance in 809 informative cases

By Naseema Gangat
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCytogenetic studies among 809 consecutive patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET; median age 59 years; 65% females) revealed normal karyotype in 754 (93%), loss of chromosome Y only (-Y) in 16 (2%), and abnormalities other than -Y in 39 (4.8%), the most frequent being sole 20q- (n"‰="‰8). At presentation, abnormal karyotype, excluding...

www.nature.com

