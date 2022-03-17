ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

SBA Microloan Programs

visitvicksburg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women's Business Center at Alcorn State Univeristy is holding a training on SBA Mississippi...

visitvicksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

SBA Extends Deferment Period for Disaster Loan Program

The Small Business Administration is giving small businesses some grace. Some good news for businesses who took out Covid Economic Injury Disaster ( EIDL) loans: the Small Business Administration is extending deferment periods for disaster loans once again. With no further Covid-related relief funds from Congress in sight, the SBA...
CREDITS & LOANS
bloomberglaw.com

Internal SBA Group Monitors for Pandemic Relief Program Fraud

A newly formed group of top officials at the Small Business Administration is monitoring fraud risk in the agency’s loan programs, as the SBA continues to administer pandemic-relief programs amid rising interest at the highest government levels in cracking down on bad actors. The SBA group, made up of...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

How much is left for SBA's EIDL program? New data offers a glimpse.

The Small Business Administration had just $17.14 billion in total lending authority for its Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program at the end of Jan. 31, 2022. That authority stems in part from about $2 billion in remaining congressional subsidies, according to a document obtained by The Business Journals through a Freedom of information Act request.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
MyChesCo

Houlahan Seeks Answers on Why SBA Approved Zero EIDL Loans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) led a bipartisan letter to the Small Business Administration asking why not even one of the 71 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) submitted from Pennsylvania in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida have been approved. Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R), Mary Gay Scanlon (D), and Madeleine Dean (D) joined the effort.
SMALL BUSINESS
Newsday

SBA gives COVID-19 disaster loan borrowers more time to repay

Businesses and nonprofits that took out federal COVID-19 disaster loans will have more time before they must begin making payments, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday. Holders of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans will get an additional six-month to one-year deferment, depending on when their loan was...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sba Microloan Programs#Alcorn State Univeristy#Sba Mississippi
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schumer asks SBA to defer repayment of COVID loans

WASHINGTON – With COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan payments to the Small Business Administration expected to start next month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has asked Administrator Isabel Guzman to defer the period to give small business and nonprofits more opportunity to fully recover from the pandemic. The SBA...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Following State of the Union, SBA Administrator Guzman highlights Biden Administration investments in manufacturers, small business visits to Cooperstown, N.Y. and Baltimore

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, visited small manufacturers, businesses, and venues in Cooperstown, N.Y. and Baltimore to highlight the positive impact that Biden Administration policies have had on entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local economies, from urban to rural. Her visits followed the President’s State of the Union address which highlighted America’s historically strong economic recovery, including 678,000 new jobs added in February 2022 alone.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
KFVS12

SBA Recovery Center in Marshall Co. to close 3/16

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration Business Recovery Center will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. SBA opened centers to provide one-on-one help to businesses affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on December 10-11. “I encourage anyone who has not completed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy