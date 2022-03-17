SBA Microloan Programs

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, visited small manufacturers, businesses, and venues in Cooperstown, N.Y. and Baltimore to highlight the positive impact that Biden Administration policies have had on entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local economies, from urban to rural. Her visits followed the President’s State of the Union address which highlighted America’s historically strong economic recovery, including 678,000 new jobs added in February 2022 alone.
Comments / 0