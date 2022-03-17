ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Porcine cancer models for clinical translation

By Dieter Saur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplex therapies and multimodal interventions have become the gold standard approach...

biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
Benzinga

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Aprea's Relapsed/Refractory Blood Cancer Studies

Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE can resume testing its eprenetapopt after a string of clinical holds on the therapy in August 2021. The Company plans to study the drug in new trials across various myeloid and lymphoid malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics will initiate a new study of eprenetapopt in patients with relapsed/refractory...
MedicalXpress

Machine learning model finds COVID-19 risks for cancer patients

If a cancer patient tests positive for COVID-19, are they more likely to become hospitalized from the disease?. That depends on certain risk factors, according to a new study by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), who looked to identify cancer-related risks for poor outcomes from COVID-19. Analyzing one of the largest databases of patients with cancer and COVID-19, the team found previously unreported links between a rare type of cancer—as well as two cancer treatment-related drugs—and an increased risk of hospitalization from COVID-19. The findings appear in the journal Cancer Medicine.
Nature.com

Clinical and genomic features of Chinese lung cancer patients with germline mutations

The germline mutation landscape in Chinese lung cancer patients has not been well defined. In this study, sequencing data of 1,021 cancer genes of 1,794 Chinese lung cancer patients was analyzed. A total of 111 pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline mutations were identified, significantly higher than non-cancer individuals (111/1794 vs. 84/10,588, p"‰<"‰2.2e-16). BRCA1/2 germline mutations are associated with earlier onset age (median 52.5 vs 60 years-old, p"‰="‰0.008). Among 29 cancer disposition genes with germline mutations detected in Chinese cohort and/or TCGA lung cancer cohort, Only 11 from 29 genes are identified in both cohorts and BRCA2 mutations are significantly more common in Chinese cohort (p"‰="‰0.015). Chinese patients with germline mutations have different prevalence of somatic KRAS, MET exon 14 skipping and TP53 mutations compared to those without. Our findings suggest potential ethnic and etiologic differences between Western and Asian lung cancer patients.
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer: why the cell of origin matters

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The cell of origin of pancreatic cancer has long been controversial. Historically, histological similarity suggested ductal cells, as reflected in the term 'ductal adenocarcinoma', as the cell of origin. This view has been questioned by elegant cell lineage-tracing experiments identifying acinar cells as the origin. Is this merely an academic question? Studies publishedÂ in the past few years by Flowers et al., NeuhÃ¶fer et al. and MÃ¼ller et al. draw a different conclusion:Â the cell of origin not only influences the molecular cancer subtype, but also predicts aggressiveness and survival.
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Nature.com

Anti-cancer treatment schedule optimization based on tumor dynamics modelling incorporating evolving resistance

Quantitative characterization of evolving tumor resistance under targeted treatment could help identify novel treatment schedules, which may improve the outcome of anti-cancer treatment. In this study, a mathematical model which considers various clonal populations and evolving treatment resistance was developed. With parameter values fitted to the data or informed by literature data, the model could capture previously reported tumor burden dynamics and mutant KRAS levels in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer treated with panitumumab. Treatment schedules, including a continuous schedule, intermittent schedules incorporating treatment holidays, and adaptive schedules guided by ctDNA measurements were evaluated using simulations. Compared with the continuous regimen, the simulated intermittent regimen which consisted of 8-week treatment and 4-week suspension prolonged median progression-free survival (PFS) of the simulated population from 36 to 44Â weeks. The median time period in which the tumor size stayed below the baseline level (TTS<TS0) was prolonged from 52 to 60Â weeks. Extending the treatment holiday resulted in inferior outcomes. The simulated adaptive regimens showed to further prolong median PFS to 56"“64Â weeks and TTS<TS0 to 114"“132Â weeks under different treatment designs. A prospective clinical study is required to validate the results and to confirm the added value of the suggested schedules.
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
Nature.com

Friend or Foe(tal): challenges in development of a large animal model for pre-clinical fetal gene therapy

Classic 5q-linked spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has been at the leading edge of translational and clinical research. Following discovery of the SMA-causative gene, Survival Motor Neuron 1 (SMN1) in 1995, and its gene product, survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, it was readily identified that this disease is eminently targetable [1]. Several animal models were developed in the following years including Drosophila, C. elegans, zebrafish, mouse, and swine models, each providing an opportunity to understand the basic biology of how SMN deficiency is responsible for the complex SMA phenotype, including important features such as neurodegeneration, neuromuscular junction pathology, and developmental arrest [2]. Rich et al. in this issue report their experience in developing a swine model of SMA for fetal therapy [3].
Nature.com

Annual Acknowledgement of Manuscript Reviewers

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Our reviewers are essential in supportingÂ theÂ publication process of Prostate Cancer & Prostatic Diseases. Their diligent and important work is always appreciated, and we would therefore like to take this chance to say thank you to the 239 reviewers who have contributed to the success of our journal during 2021. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: What to know when colorectal cancer runs in the family

National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don't necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
Nature.com

Clinical features and prognostic impact of asymptomatic pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is highly lethal, and early diagnosis is challenging. Because patients who present with symptoms generally have advanced-stage diseases, analysis of asymptomatic PDAC provides invaluable information for developing strategies for early diagnosis. Here, we reviewed 577 patients with PDAC (372 diagnosed with symptoms [symptomatic group] and 205 without symptoms [asymptomatic group]) diagnosed at our institute. Among the 205 asymptomatic PDAC patients, 109 were detected during follow-up/work-up for other diseases, 61 because of new-onset or exacerbation of diabetes mellitus, and 35 in a medical check-up. Asymptomatic PDAC is characterized by smaller tumor size, earlier disease stage, and higher resectability than those of symptomatic PDAC. In 22.7% of asymptomatic cases, indirect findings, e.g., dilatation of the main pancreatic duct, triggered PDAC detection. Although pancreatic tumors were less frequently detected, overall abnormality detection rates on imaging studies were nearly 100% in asymptomatic PDAC. Asymptomatic PDAC had a better prognosis (median survival time, 881Â days) than symptomatic PDAC (342Â days, P"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, diagnosis of PDAC in the asymptomatic stage is associated with early diagnosis and a better prognosis. Incidental detection of abnormal findings during the follow-up/work-up for other diseases provides important opportunities for early diagnosis of asymptomatic PDAC.
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
Nature.com

Ready for translational research

Laser accelerators promised to deliver high-energy particle beams for biomedical uses, but have struggled to meet constraints on dose control and stability. An experiment now enables translational research with proton beams at ultrahigh dose rate. When focused on a target, intense, ultrashort pulsed laser light can drive particle beams in...
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
Nature.com

Comparative assessment of motion averaged free-breathing or breath-held cardiac magnetic resonance imaging protocols in a porcine myocardial infarction model

Breath-held (BH) cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) is the gold standard for volumetric quantification. However, large animals for pre-clinical research are unable to voluntarily breath-hold, necessitating general anaesthesia and mechanical ventilation, increasing research costs and affecting cardiovascular physiology. Conducting CMR in lightly sedated, free-breathing (FB) animal subjects is an alternative strategy which can overcome these constraints, however, may result in poorer image quality due to breathing motion artefact. We sought to assess the reproducibility of CMR metrics between FB and BH CMR in a porcine model of ischaemic cardiomyopathy. FB or BH CMR was performed in 38 porcine subjects following percutaneous induction of myocardial infarction. Analysis was performed by two independent, blinded observers according to standard reporting guidelines. Subjective and objective image quality was significantly improved in the BH cohort (image quality score: 3.9/5 vs. 2.4/5; p"‰<"‰0.0001 and myocardium:blood pool intensity ratio: 2.6"“3.3 vs. 1.9"“2.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), along with scan acquisition time (4Â min 06Â s"‰Â±"‰1Â min 55Â s vs. 8Â min 53Â s"‰Â±"‰2Â min 39Â s; p"‰<"‰0.000). Intra- and inter-observer reproducibility of volumetric analysis was substantially improved in BH scans (correlation coefficients: 0.94"“0.99 vs. 0.76"“0.91; coefficients of variation:"‰<"‰5% in BH and"‰>"‰5% in FB; Bland"“Altman limits of agreement:"‰<"‰10 in BH and"‰>"‰10 in FB). Interstudy variation between approaches was used to calculate sample sizes, with BH CMR resulting in greater than 85% reduction in animal numbers required to show clinically significant treatment effects. In summary, BH porcine CMR produces superior image quality, shorter scan acquisition, greater reproducibility, and requires smaller sample sizes for pre-clinical trials as compared to FB acquisition.
