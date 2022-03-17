ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Titaniam Announces Completion of Product Suite

By Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) MARCH 17, 2022. Titaniam, Inc., the industry’s most advanced data protection and cyber immunity platform, today announced its full product offering, the Titaniam Suite. These enhancements and the full set of products give Titaniam an edge as they push back on the larger ransomware problem happening ubiquitously across...

www.darkreading.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pocketnow.com

Verizon announces availability details for the new Apple products

At the Peek Performance event yesterday, Apple announced a lot of products including a new iPhone SE with 5G support, iPad Air with M1 chip, and a new green color of the iPhone 13 models. Shortly after the event concluded, Verizon announced the price, plans, and availability of these models. Read along and learn how Verizon plans to offer the new iPhone and iPad models.
CELL PHONES
optometrytimes.com

Théa completes eyecare expansion with Akorn's branded ophthalmic products

Alex Delaney-Gesing, Senior Editor, Optometry Times Staff Reports. The purchase gives Théa ownership over seven products across the therapeutic space, including glaucoma and ocular surface disease. Théa Pharma Inc has finished its acquisition of seven branded ophthalmic products from Akorn Operating Company LLC., the company announced Wednesday. With...
ECONOMY
Government Technology

MIT Announces Digital Product Management Certificate Program

Given the increasing role of technology and machine learning in product management, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management has launched a new Digital Product Management Certificate program for students enrolled in the school’s graduate degree programs, a Thursday announcement said. According to a news release,...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Markforged Expands Digital Forge Capabilities for Complete Product Lifecycle With Precise PLA

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced the addition of Precise PLA to its portfolio of materials. The new capability allows customers to product design and iterate in a cost-effective manner. The Digital Forge platform is now able to address all stages of product design - from validation, which relies on more affordable materials like Precise PLA, to strong, end-use applications reliant on Markforged’s carbon fiber reinforced and metal-printed parts.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
iheart.com

Apple Announces New More Affordable Products

If you think Apple's product prices are getting out of hand they agree and have announced products that will be better for your wallet. Today Apple announced new budget iPhones, iPads. and Mac desktop computer during its "Peek Performance" virtual event. True to a report in January, Apple revealed the...
ELECTRONICS
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Apple Announces Spring Products

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WDEF) — Apple is bringing tech fans some good luck ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. March means new products for the tech company, including a makeover for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It’s already available in several colors, but Apple is adding a new...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Flora Growth Completes First US Import Of CBD Products From Colombia

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced that it has completed its first import of CBD-containing food and beverage products into the United States from Colombia under its Mambe brand. The move comes after Colombian President Ivan Duque signed Resolution 227 last week, providing the necessary framework for the use, distribution and export of cannabis, dried flower and other non-psychoactive derivatives. “We are thrilled to be the first Colombian cannabis operator to capitalize on the law change President Duque signed into effect,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “We are grateful for the Colombian government’s forward-thinking approach to cannabis regulation and are excited to bring Colombian-made cannabis food and beverage products to the U.S. market. Our team anticipated this regulatory update and has been laying the necessary foundation to expand this new supply chain pathway allowing Flora to quickly bring our diverse product portfolio and low-cost cannabis inputs to new high-growth international markets.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Management#Translation#Prweb#Titaniam Inc#Titaniam Studio
The Hollywood Reporter

Video Measurement Giant Nielsen Rejects Acquisition Offer From Private Equity Firms

The TV and video measurement giant Nielsen has rejected an acquisition offer from consortium of private equity firms, including the activist firm Elliott Management, in a deal that would have valued the company at about $15 billion, including its hefty $5 billion debt load. In a statement Sunday, the company said that the offer, which was for $25.50 per share, “significantly undervalues the Company and does not adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen’s growth prospects.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Closes $8.5B MGM AcquisitionRyan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' Lands at No. 3 Among Top Netflix Movie LaunchesAmazon's MGM Buy Approved by European Regulators The...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Microsoft announces progress on a completely new type of qubit

So far, two primary quantum computing technologies have been commercialized. One type of hardware, called a transmon, involves superconducting wire loops linked to a resonator; it is used by companies like Google, IBM, and Rigetti. Companies like Quantinuum and IonQ have instead used individual ions held in light traps. At the moment, both technologies are in an awkward place. They've clearly been demonstrated to work, but they need some significant scaling and quality improvements before they can perform useful computations.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy