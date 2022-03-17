Titaniam Announces Completion of Product Suite

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced that it has completed its first import of CBD-containing food and beverage products into the United States from Colombia under its Mambe brand. The move comes after Colombian President Ivan Duque signed Resolution 227 last week, providing the necessary framework for the use, distribution and export of cannabis, dried flower and other non-psychoactive derivatives. “We are thrilled to be the first Colombian cannabis operator to capitalize on the law change President Duque signed into effect,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “We are grateful for the Colombian government’s forward-thinking approach to cannabis regulation and are excited to bring Colombian-made cannabis food and beverage products to the U.S. market. Our team anticipated this regulatory update and has been laying the necessary foundation to expand this new supply chain pathway allowing Flora to quickly bring our diverse product portfolio and low-cost cannabis inputs to new high-growth international markets.”

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO