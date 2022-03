She’s country all the way. Dolly Parton is making waves after she removed herself from consideration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday, March 14. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the “Jolene” singer, 76, said in a statement via Instagram. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO