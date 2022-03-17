ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The City of New Orleans Celebrates AmeriCorps Week

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced today that March 13-19 will be proclaimed as “AmeriCorps Week” in the City of New Orleans. The proclamation coincides with the national annual AmeriCorps Week and celebrates the contributions of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who pledged their time, energy and service throughout the City and the U.S.

The weeklong celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible. In the City of New Orleans, approximately 800 AmeriCorps members serve each year at more than 150 service locations.

“In honor of this year’s AmeriCorps Week, I want to personally thank all the AmeriCorps members, including those who serve the City of New Orleans, for their commitment to our community and to national service,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “These members have made a significant impact on the City’s ability to meet the needs of her citizens, especially throughout the pandemic and during our recovery from Hurricane Ida.”

AmeriCorps engages 250,000 Americans each year in sustained, results-driven service through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs. These dedicated citizens help communities manage COVID-19 response, ensure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disasters, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, support veterans and military families, and much more. More than 1.2 million Americans have served their country through AmeriCorps and millions more have served in AmeriCorps Seniors since 1994.

A growing body of research shows that service has an effect on more than just the communities served, but also on the members themselves. AmeriCorps alumni credit their year of service for developing leadership skills that bridge divides, solve problems, and open doors to career and educational advancement.

As an agency, AmeriCorps has created initiatives to support AmeriCorps alumni, building on this research. Through Schools of National Service, AmeriCorps seeks to improve college access and affordability for those who’ve successfully completed a term of service. The Employers of National Service effort builds a roster of public, private, and nonprofit sector employers committed to hiring AmeriCorps alumni, as research shows national service alumni gain skills and experiences that employers find valuable.

To join the celebration, follow @AmeriCorps on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. To join the conversation, share pictures and stories on Twitter, using #AmeriCorpsWeek. Learn more about AmeriCorps opportunities at AmeriCorps.gov/join.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

133
Followers
423
Post
764
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy