The City of New Orleans Celebrates AmeriCorps Week

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced today that March 13-19 will be proclaimed as “AmeriCorps Week” in the City of New Orleans. The proclamation coincides with the national annual AmeriCorps Week and celebrates the contributions of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who pledged their time, energy and service throughout the City and the U.S.

The weeklong celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible. In the City of New Orleans, approximately 800 AmeriCorps members serve each year at more than 150 service locations.

“In honor of this year’s AmeriCorps Week, I want to personally thank all the AmeriCorps members, including those who serve the City of New Orleans, for their commitment to our community and to national service,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “These members have made a significant impact on the City’s ability to meet the needs of her citizens, especially throughout the pandemic and during our recovery from Hurricane Ida.”

AmeriCorps engages 250,000 Americans each year in sustained, results-driven service through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs. These dedicated citizens help communities manage COVID-19 response, ensure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disasters, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, support veterans and military families, and much more. More than 1.2 million Americans have served their country through AmeriCorps and millions more have served in AmeriCorps Seniors since 1994.

A growing body of research shows that service has an effect on more than just the communities served, but also on the members themselves. AmeriCorps alumni credit their year of service for developing leadership skills that bridge divides, solve problems, and open doors to career and educational advancement.

As an agency, AmeriCorps has created initiatives to support AmeriCorps alumni, building on this research. Through Schools of National Service, AmeriCorps seeks to improve college access and affordability for those who’ve successfully completed a term of service. The Employers of National Service effort builds a roster of public, private, and nonprofit sector employers committed to hiring AmeriCorps alumni, as research shows national service alumni gain skills and experiences that employers find valuable.

###