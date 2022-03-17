Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for March 23-29, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June, 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)
