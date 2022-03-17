ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

March 17 (Reuters) - Days ahead of a possible shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd due to unresolved contract talks, manufacturers are rushing to move autos and chemicals and preparing to slow production, while grain handlers are asking farmers to hold off on crop deliveries. CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CP Rail lockout longer than few days may force Nutrien potash cut

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd may need to reduce potash production at its mines in the province of Saskatchewan if a potential Canadian Pacific Railway shutdown lasts longer than a few days, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said on Thursday. CP, Canada's second-largest railway, has notified workers...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentina government warns beef sector to help cut inflation or risk export bans

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's government warned slaughterhouses on Wednesday to do their part to help bring down domestic inflation or risk export bans on beef, underscoring rising tensions in the farm-driven South American country over spiraling prices. The government, which limited beef exports for periods last year,...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Ackman's Pershing Square Takes New Stake In Canadian Pacific

Billionaire investor William Ackman has built a new stake in railroad operator Canadian Pacific, returning to one of his most profitable investments as rail firms eye a boost from the drive to cut carbon emissions and as manufacturing is brought back to the United States and Mexico from abroad. Ackman's...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Company#Union Pacific#National Railway#Reuters#Cp#Teamsters#Quorum Corp
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, shuts down railroad, says union

(Adds comments from labour minister) March 20 (Reuters) - The labor union representing Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) employees said on Saturday the railroad operator halted operations and locked out its 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers over a labor dispute. "We are very disappointed with this turn of events," said...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
Agriculture Online

Egyptians count rising bread costs as Ukraine war disrupts wheat exports

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - From his job as a Cairo doorman, Mahmoud Farag earns 1,500 Egyptian pounds ($95) each month but it's no longer enough to adequately feed his family of five. Food prices in Egypt were already climbing before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now bread, a politically symbolic...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Egypt setting new rules to maximise local wheat procurement - document

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian farmers will have to sell at least 60% of their wheat to the government this season or risk losing financial support, according to a document circulated by traders, amid efforts by the state to offset disruption to Black Sea wheat imports. The government has...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian ship barred from docking at Maine port for ‘series of reasons,’ official says

A Russian cargo ship’s request to dock at a Maine port to offload tons of petroleum-based products was rejected for a “series of reasons,” the director of the port said. The request came on short notice March 3 — one week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, Eastport Port Authority Executive Director Chris Gardner told McClatchy News over the phone.
Agriculture Online

Syria says no worries about wheat reserves -state news agency

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Syria's ministry of internal trade said there are no concerns about wheat reserves in the country, state news agency (SANA) reported on Saturday. "Wheat season is approaching and it (the crop) will be bought from our farmers with better prices compared to market prices ... There are no concerns about wheat and bread," SANA reported the ministry as saying.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Egypt raises local wheat procurement price by 65 EGP - cabinet

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet on Wednesday agreed to add 65 Egyptian pounds ($4.15) per ardeb (150 kilograms) to its procurement price of local wheat as an incentive for farmers to sell more of the local crop to the government ahead of the harvest. The government will now...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on Russian export suspension, U.S. drought

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying. Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

French feed makers seek grain export curb during Ukraine crisis

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French producers of livestock feed have asked the government to guarantee a certain volume of grain is available for their sector in the face of rising export demand linked to the war in Ukraine, the head of feed makers' association SNIA said. Russia's three-week-old invasion...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia takes U-turn to replace palm oil export curbs with levy

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia will remove export restrictions on palm oil products and raise its export levy instead, its trade minister said on Thursday, only a week after the world's biggest exporter of the edible oil shocked markets by further tightening its curbs. The Southeast Asian country has...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans follow grain complex lower on Black Sea ceasefire talks

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Wednesday, following wheat and corn lower despite firmer vegetable oil markets, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract fell 9-1/2 cents to $16.49-1/4 a bushel, marking the most-active contract's fourth day of lower movement. * CBOT May soymeal lost 6 cents to $478.00 a ton, while CBOT May soyoil eased 0.13 cents to 73.55 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to end a four-session losing streak, as upbeat exports in the first half of March and a recovery in broader markets supported prices. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for March 23-29

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for March 23-29, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June, 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Financial investors cut net long in Euronext wheat

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to March 11, data published by the exchange showed. Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 176,064 contracts from...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy