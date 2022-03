(Milwaukee, WI) Iowa State is in the Sweet 16 with a win on Sunday over Wisconsin. The 11th seeded Cyclones took out the 3rd seeded Badgers 54-49. Gabe Kalscheur led the team with 22 points and Izaiah Brockington scored 10. The Cyclones held Wisconsin to 29.8% shooting from the field and 8.7% shooting beyond the arc. A Kalscheur 3-pointer early in the 2nd half kicked off a 9-0 run and gave the Cyclones the lead for good.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO