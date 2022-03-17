Man with military background accused of multiple sexual assaults in Colorado Springs

Leo Marcus Henry Sterling Colorado Springs Police Department

A 39-year-old man with a military background was arrested last week on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault in Colorado Springs.

Leo Sterling has also been named as a suspect in a separate alleged sexual assault in Aurora.

He's been booked in the El Paso County jail, records show.

Sterling is accused of sexually assaulting at least three victims in Colorado Springs between May 2020 and February of this year, police said.

Police believe there could be more victims. Sterling was stationed at various military locations between 2003-2015, and police said he "may be responsible for similar incidents" in other states, along the Front Range and in Colorado Springs.

Police did not say which branch of the military Sterling served in.

Anyone with information about any possible victims is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.