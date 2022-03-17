ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford's new commercial aired during March Madness and it's so good

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
In one season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford went from being a mid-level starter with zero playoff wins to a Super Bowl champion and top-10 quarterback. And with that, he’s become more popular than he already was in the view of the public.

That’ll continue the more he wins, and even though it’s the offseason, he just secured another victory with this commercial for AT&T, which aired on the first day of March Madness. Not so subtly, Stafford compared trading in a 12-year-old phone for a new one to being traded by the Lions after 12 seasons and joining the Rams.

“And enjoy immediate success, even though you’ll never forget your old phone. Ever,” he said.

“It’s a great trade.”

Stafford: “Life-changing.”

It’s both a nod to the Lions and a gentle jab at them, sharing his appreciation for the organization but also acknowledging just how much better life is with the Rams.

