Public Hearing: Automated License Plate Reader Technology

The Dayton City Commission will conduct a public hearing to solicit public comment on proposed use of automated license plate reader technology by the Dayton Police Department on Wednesday, April 20 (6 p.m., 101 W. Third St., second floor).

Impact Report and Proposed Policy.

Written public comment must be filed with the Clerk of the Commission no later than seven days prior to the scheduled public hearing (by April 13, 2022). Email public comment here or mail to:

Clerk of Commission/Dayton City Commission/101 W. Third St./Dayton OH 45402