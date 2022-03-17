ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Public Hearing: Automated License Plate Reader Technology

Dayton, Ohio
Dayton, Ohio
 4 days ago

The Dayton City Commission will conduct a public hearing to solicit public comment on proposed use of automated license plate reader technology by the Dayton Police Department on Wednesday, April 20 (6 p.m., 101 W. Third St., second floor).

Impact Report and Proposed Policy.

Written public comment must be filed with the Clerk of the Commission no later than seven days prior to the scheduled public hearing (by April 13, 2022). Email public comment here or mail to:

Clerk of Commission/Dayton City Commission/101 W. Third St./Dayton OH 45402

Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton is the sixth-largest city in the state of Ohio and the county seat of Montgomery County. A small part of the city extends into Greene County.The 2019 U.S. census estimate put the city population at 140,407, while Greater Dayton was estimated to be at 803,416 residents. This makes Dayton the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Ohio and 63rd in the United States. Dayton is within Ohio's Miami Valley region, just north of Greater Cincinnati.

