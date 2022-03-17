STXI Motion Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Low-Voltage Mobile Motion Platforms for AGVs, AMRs, and Shuttle Systems at MODEX 2022
STXI Motion will feature its mobiMS, a strong and efficient low-voltage solution for AMR and AGV manufacturing. Including a mobiGM high torque density brushless servo motor, planetary gearbox, brake, encoder, and servSD servo drive, the mobiMS provides a complete wheel-drive solution for AMRs and AGVs in intralogistics and warehousing...www.roboticstomorrow.com
Comments / 0