STXI Motion Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Low-Voltage Mobile Motion Platforms for AGVs, AMRs, and Shuttle Systems at MODEX 2022

STXI Motion will feature its mobiMS, a strong and efficient low-voltage solution for AMR and AGV manufacturing. Including a mobiGM high torque density brushless servo motor, planetary gearbox, brake, encoder, and servSD servo drive, the mobiMS provides a complete wheel-drive solution for AMRs and AGVs in intralogistics and warehousing...

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.

