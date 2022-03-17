ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Consumer Privacy Act

By Anjali C. Das
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Governor Spencer Cox signs the Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA) into law by the March 24, 2022, deadline, Utah will join a handful of other states that have enacted stringent consumer data protection laws. The law will take effect December 31, 2023, and make Utah the fourth state with a...

ZDNet

Utah inches closer to becoming fourth state to pass privacy law

Last week, the Utah House of Representatives unanimously passed a consumer privacy bill -- the Utah Consumer Privacy Act -- moving it one step closer to becoming the fourth state to enact privacy legislation in the US. The bill will head back to the Utah Senate, where it was passed...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Second Annual Data Privacy, State of CCPA Report Reveals the Strain Placed on Businesses as More Consumers Exercise Their Privacy Rights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- DataGrail, the modern privacy platform designed to help brands build customer trust and transparency, today unveiled the results of its second annual proprietary research report that looks at consumer privacy trends. In 2022 Data Privacy Trends: A CCPA Report, the company benchmarked the cost, volume, and challenges associated with data privacy. The report focused on the actions that consumers took in 2021 to exercise their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). This includes the right to access their data, delete their data, and stop the sale of their data to a third-party. The company then compared 2021 data with that from 2020, which was CCPA’s first year, in order to evaluate data privacy trend lines.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The New York Privacy Act Returns and Is in Good Company Nationwide

If history and developments in other states are any guide, 2022 could be the year that New York adopts a comprehensive data protection statute in the form of the Act. For the past few legislative sessions in New York, versions of the New York Privacy Act (the Act), Senate Bill 6701A/Assembly Bill 680B, have been under consideration. The Act passed through the Senate Consumer Protection Committee for the first time in 2021, but it was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote, nor did it move out of committee in the Assembly. The 2022 session commenced January 2022, and on Feb. 8, 2022, the bill was voted out of the Consumer Protection Committee in the Senate. It now proceeds to the Senate Internet and Technology Committee for further consideration. If history and developments in other states are any guide, 2022 could be the year that New York adopts a comprehensive data protection statute in the form of the Act.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Utah Privacy Bill Lacking Right to Sue May Pave GOP States’ Way

A consumer privacy law on the cusp of enactment in Utah may pave the way for other Republican-controlled states looking to pass similar legislation. The Utah Consumer Privacy Act is the first comprehensive consumer privacy bill in the U.S. to pass both chambers of a Republican-controlled state. It would give residents the right to know what personal data is being collected and ask it be deleted.
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

Utah: Not legal

Utah, with its strong ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has no legalized gambling. The state constitution forbids it, saying the legislature shall not authorize any game of chance. The state is forgoing at least $7 million in tax revenue by some estimates. But the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opposes all gambling, including lotteries. Lawmakers turned away an effort to create a lottery in the state in the 1980s.
UTAH STATE
Axios

Tech's state privacy play

The tech industry is lobbying statehouses across the country to pass privacy bills that critics call weak. Why it matters: Most tech firms would prefer a nationwide law, but since Congress hasn't budged on the issue, the industry now seeks to preempt states from approving tougher privacy rules like California's.
TECHNOLOGY
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

#27. Utah

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 6 --- Wells Fargo and Company Express Building, Silver Reef (very high risk) --- Washington Cotton Factory, Washington (very high risk) --- Jacob Hamblin House, Santa Clara (very high risk) The Washington Cotton Factory was built between 1865-67 by early Mormon settlers to Utah. In an initiative led by Utah governor and LDS Church President Brigham Young to ensure Mormon self-sufficiency, settlers created and ran the cotton factory, likely using the forced labor of enslaved Black people. Flooding has posed problems for Utahns in Washington since before the settlers arrived, repeatedly washing away dams built to contain the waters and causing damage to crops and buildings.
UTAH STATE
