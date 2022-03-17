Utah Consumer Privacy Act

If history and developments in other states are any guide, 2022 could be the year that New York adopts a comprehensive data protection statute in the form of the Act. For the past few legislative sessions in New York, versions of the New York Privacy Act (the Act), Senate Bill 6701A/Assembly Bill 680B, have been under consideration. The Act passed through the Senate Consumer Protection Committee for the first time in 2021, but it was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote, nor did it move out of committee in the Assembly. The 2022 session commenced January 2022, and on Feb. 8, 2022, the bill was voted out of the Consumer Protection Committee in the Senate. It now proceeds to the Senate Internet and Technology Committee for further consideration. If history and developments in other states are any guide, 2022 could be the year that New York adopts a comprehensive data protection statute in the form of the Act.

