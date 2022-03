Despite warnings that the health of the state’s 14 million Medi-Cal beneficiaries would be threatened, on Jan. 1, the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) implemented Medi-Cal Rx, the questionable fee-for-service program that stripped pharmacy benefits from health plans and handed Medi-Cal prescription drug purchasing and distribution to a private, for-profit company. Now, a month into the new program, there are reports that thousands of Medi-Cal patients have been left without their medications for days or even weeks. Physicians are concerned that someone is going to die as a result of this flawed system. Remember, these are individuals in an already underfunded Medi-Cal system, and they are the same people who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO