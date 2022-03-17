ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make A Zero-Proof Irish Coffee For St. Patrick’s Day With Fire Dept. Coffee

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Illinois — You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. That’s no secret. It’s also no secret that a lot of St. Paddy’s Day celebrations are centered around alcohol — from green beer to dark Irish stouts and a full range of concoctions made with Irish...

DFW Community News

5 Fantastic Classic Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

Today we have a complete menu of traditional St Patricks Day food so you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with easy Classic Irish Recipes! These recipes are for anyone who wants authentic Irish dishes that are both authentic, delicious and kid-approved!. St. Patrick’s Day Traditional Dishes you Can make...
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

20 Irish Foods Explained Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

Like most countries around the world, America is full of Irish pubs, and in addition to beer and whiskey and the like, they tend to serve what most of us think of as Irish food — fish and chips, Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage, sausage and mashed potatoes. All those foods are indeed enjoyed […]
WGNtv.com

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Fun twists on traditional Irish staples

Londonhouse Chicago is kicking off its St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Saturday. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the food offerings are chefs Liz Sweeney and Melissa Blanco. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Saturday, March 12th. 85 E. Wacker Dr. Facebook LondonHouse Chicago. Instagram @LHChicago.
Illinois State
iheart.com

The Best Irish Food Specials For St. Patrick’s Day WEEK in CT

Bear’s Smokehouse, with locations in New Haven and Hartford, offers corned beef specials through St. Patrick's Day, including a corned beef sandwich and bangin' Reuben egg rolls. BRYAC Black Rock in Bridgeport has "Irish clams" on the March menu, and they sound INSANE! Baked with corned beef, carrots and...
Cleveland.com

Leg of lamb flavors this St. Patrick’s Day-inspired Irish stew

Thinking of St. Patrick’s Day brought to mind this warm and welcoming Irish Stew. There are many versions of Irish Stew. A traditional stew calls for mutton, a sheep that is over a year old. This is a quick version uses leg of lamb for a tasty and tender dish. It’s a one-pot meal that’s ready in 15 minutes.
KXL

Irish Food Highlighted During St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

What’s your favorite Irish dish? A lot of people would say Corned Beef and Cabbage, but there is some debate of whether the dish has been “Americanized” so much that it’s not what you would find in Ireland, especially back in the day. As a matter of fact the popularity of corned beef and cabbage never crossed the Atlantic to the homeland. Instead, the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal eaten in Ireland is lamb or bacon.
Rogersville Review

Irish for a Day: What's going on in Rogersville on St. Patrick's Day

Although Rogersville doesn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade like some bigger cities, a few local eateries will be offering special Irish additions to their menus, including green beer. Downtown Rogersville restaurants including the Hale Springs Inn, Red dog on Main, and Hollywood Hillbilly will be celebrating...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

How to pour a perfect Guinness Irish Stout this St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17. With COVID-19 restrictions clearing and Irish eyes once again smiling upon us, I thought it might be helpful to share a few tips on the proper way to pour and enjoy a Guinness Irish Stout. Naturally, enjoying the beer is the easy part,...
Wicked Local

Newton restaurants feature Irish cuisine on St. Patrick's Day

Before the COVID pandemic, St. Patrick’s Day - March 17 - had been the busiest day of the year at Dunn-Gaherin’s Food & Spirits, O’Hara’s Food and Spirits and Paddy’s Public House. With fewer health-related restrictions in place, this year more customers can dine out...
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Culver's Cheese Curds

Californians may obsess over In-n-Out Burger and many Texans are proud of Whataburger, but Wisconsin has its own bucket list-worthy regional fast-food chain: Culver's. The restaurant chain first opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 (per Culver's), and now has locations in 25 states. While it's known for original ButterBurgers...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Editor-Favorite Coffee Brand Just Created a St. Patrick’s Day Collection That Helps a Doggone Good Cause

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are a few editor-favorite coffee brands that we’re always buzzing about here at Kitchn. Picks like Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee or Copper Cow Coffee pour-over kits are staples in our kitchens, and we trust Bean Box’s subscription model for sending us curated coffees each month. However, there’s one brand in particular that we love not only for their coffee but also because of the added perk of contributing to a good cause. Grounds & Hounds donates 20 percent of every sale to animal rescue efforts across the country, so their delicious coffee truly goes a long way. And now, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll want to check out the newly launched Grounds & Hounds Good Boy Dark Roast.
DRINKS
WWLP 22News

Making Irish breakfast tea and St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge

(Mass Appeal) – ‘Tis a beautiful morning and we’ve got some special Irish themed items you can try year-round. Tea expert Sean Condon is with us now to share a different twist to the traditional Irish breakfast tea. Plus he’s going to share his recipe for St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge.
FingerLakes1.com

FINGER LAKES TRAVEL: Spotlight on Christina Nardozzi, St Patrick’s Day coffee, and lunch at the Downtown Deli

This weeks spotlight goes to Christina Nardozzi. She’s a business owner in the Finger Lakes. Her salon Glam Garden Studio is located at 481 Hamilton Street in Geneva. She creates beautiful hair transformations. On top of running a business and being a hair stylist Christina is a mom. In our weekly TikTok feature she brought us behind the scenes to show us her daily process.
GENEVA, NY
Mashed

Coffee Lovers Need To Know About Tim Horton's New St. Patrick's Day Drinks

With popular coffee chains like Dunkin' releasing special coffee drinks for St. Patrick's Day 2022, it's only fitting that Tim Hortons followed suit. With the chain already being a hot spot for its festive holiday doughnuts, it only made sense to release drinks that match the color and energy of this annual celebration (via Bake).

