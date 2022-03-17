Make A Zero-Proof Irish Coffee For St. Patrick’s Day With Fire Dept. Coffee

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are a few editor-favorite coffee brands that we’re always buzzing about here at Kitchn. Picks like Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee or Copper Cow Coffee pour-over kits are staples in our kitchens, and we trust Bean Box’s subscription model for sending us curated coffees each month. However, there’s one brand in particular that we love not only for their coffee but also because of the added perk of contributing to a good cause. Grounds & Hounds donates 20 percent of every sale to animal rescue efforts across the country, so their delicious coffee truly goes a long way. And now, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll want to check out the newly launched Grounds & Hounds Good Boy Dark Roast.

