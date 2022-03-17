ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Learn About Trinidad and Tobago, Start by Cooking Pelau

By Brigid Washington
Bon Appétit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinidad and Tobago’s pelau is the type of dish that life doesn’t make anymore. Like the twin islands, pelau is complex and nuanced. It’s a twisty story of a meal that incorporates the culinary legacies and cooking techniques of the two most dominant ethnicities on the islands, Africans and East Indians....

Bon Appétit

Trinidadian Beef Pelau

While Trini pelau has much in common with other protein-rich rice dishes found across the world, this one-pot workhorse gets its distinct rich, dark hue and smoky sweetness from a burnt sugar caramel, known as “browning,” which serves as the dish’s flavor base. This dish is a vessel for some of the Caribbean’s finest flavors, like bright and punchy herbs, spicy-sweet aromatics, and grassy coconut milk—but it’s also a reflection of the multicultural society of the twin-island republic and a mirror of the rich diversity of island life. Read more about the history of pelau—and why it’s the unofficial national dish of Trinidad and Tobago—here.
