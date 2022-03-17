Police: Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on bus in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale bus shooting A suspected shooter is in custody after Fort Lauderdale police say four people were shot on a bus. (ABC)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspected shooter is in custody after Fort Lauderdale police say two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on a bus.

Officers said the bus stopped in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, but police were not involved in the shooting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said one person died on the scene and another person died at a nearby hospital. Two other people remain hosptialized.

Police said as a result of the shooting, a car crash happened nearby, injuring three people who were treated on the scene.

Traffic is shut down in the area on West Broward Boulevard as the investigation into the incident continues.

Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

©2022 Cox Media Group