Hogwarts Legacy – live: Release date confirmed in Playstation’s State of Play event

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Update: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ now has a confirmed release date. Keep reading below for more details.

A new livestream event has been announced for the upcoming open world Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy and it’s only a few days away. Developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games, the State of Play is set to air later this week and promises to show never before seen gameplay.

According to a post on the Playstation Blog , the full show will run for about 20 minutes and will feature nearly a quarter-of-an-hour’s worth of gameplay footage captured on a Playstation 5 .

Hogwarts Legacy was announced at a PlayStation event in September 2020, with initial plans to be released for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021 but the game has since been delayed.

Players will be able to customise their own student and choose which of the four houses they will represent as well as explore the Wizarding World in familiar locales such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

How to watch the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ State of Play event

The livestream will be available to watch on Playstation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on 17 March at 9pm GMT.

The last State of Play event only aired last week and focused on a range of upcoming Playstation titles from a number of Japanese studios. With this upcoming livestream, it appears that Playstation will focus exclusively on Hogwarts Legacy, much like they did with Gran Turismo 7 prior to its release.

