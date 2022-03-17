ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — PayPal said Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe. Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out...

