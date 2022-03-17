ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery to 2-Year Deal Worth Up to $4M

By CLNS Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots make their second move in free agency, signing Running Back/Wide Receiver Ty Montgomery to a 2-year deal worth up to $4 million, first reported by...

