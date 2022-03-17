NTSB Reports Teenager Was Driving Truck in Fatal Bus Crash

ODESSA, TX- The truck that crashed into the University of the Southwest bus carrying the school's golf teams was being driven by a teenager according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The National Transportation Safety Board reports that the Dodge truck was being driven by a 13-year-old. The spare tire, which was on the front left of the truck, failed and caused the truck to pull into the opposing lane where the crash occurred.

Both individuals inside the Dodge truck were killed as well as 7 individuals from the University of the Southwest.

USW held a press conference today regarding the fatal crash.