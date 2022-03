Ever since the word puzzle game Wordle has risen to popularity, you can find countless numbers of spinoff games that pose the same objective as the original Wordle game. According to NationalWorld, the objective of Wordle is to guess a secret word in 6 tries, using a series of hints to figure it out. If any of your letters from the word you guessed are highlighted as green, that means that letter is in the right place. If any of the letters are highlighted yellow, that letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong space. If one of your letters is highlighted in gray, it means that that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word.

