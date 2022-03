Disney has the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and its ever-expanding roster of colorful characters at its disposal, with the gigantic company getting into the streaming game via its streaming service of Disney+. While Star Wars Visions was one of the first forays of the company into the realm of anime, along with the first time that animation studios have taken cracks at the world of Jedi and Sith, it seems that the company is partnering with Nippon TV to work on new anime projects for the future.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO