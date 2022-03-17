ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

FBI investigating Caldwell Police Department

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUwSl_0eiKlh0J00

CALDWELL — The Caldwell Police Department is under investigation by the FBI, according to two sources who are familiar with the investigation.

The city of Caldwell confirmed it is aware of the ongoing investigation in a Thursday news release.

The sources interviewed earlier asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature surrounding the investigation, which appears to center on how at least one officer in the department handled drug-related crime, one of the sources said.

The release also clarified that Frank Wyant, the city’s chief of police, is “an employee in good standing” and is not the subject of the FBI’s investigation or any internal investigation by the city. It also said that “no disciplinary action” is being considered against Wyant.

In citing its position on Wyant, the city pointed to social media speculation concerning his connection to the investigation.

The Caldwell City Council held a special council meeting in executive session on Monday afternoon to discuss a personnel matter, though it was not immediately clear if this was connected with the investigation.

Executive sessions are not open to the public, and the entity holding them must cite the general reason they are exempt from the open meetings law. The notice for Monday’s meeting said it would be in executive session, “pursuant to Idaho Code, Section 74-206, Subsection (1)(b) for the purpose of discussing the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.”

City officials are not allowed to comment on what will be discussed in the session beyond the statement in the notice, said Caldwell Clerk Debbie Geyer, ahead of the meeting Monday.

The police department is not allowed to comment on the investigations it conducts or that other agencies conduct, said Alisa Gulley, public information officer for the department. And a spokesperson for the FBI said the bureau is not allowed to confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

