Call me a cynic but it seems hardly likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to visit Jamaica now, just to say thanks as Her Majesty the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee.If you believe that, there’s a Big Ben-esque clock in the middle of Half-Way-Tree square in Jamaica I’d like to sell you for a bargain.Jamaica’s governor-general Sir Patrick Allen announced that the royals would pay an official visit to Jamaica between 22 March and 24 March 2022. That’s just days away.According to King’s House, the planned visit is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO