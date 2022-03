Another offensive starter has been set free by the Dallas Cowboys, but this time it's not by way of trade. One of the biggest headlines of the team's offseason was their decision to trade four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns -- saving $20 million toward the 2022 salary cap with the move -- but there was still a looming decision to be made on La'el Collins. The 28-year-old found himself on the outs with the organization in 2021 and, as such, was given permission to seek a trade this offseason as the club itself fielded calls with the hopes of getting assets in return for the divorce.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO