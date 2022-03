This beautiful, playful pooch is Panther, and he has a video! Panther - Oregon Humane Society. Panther is a 4-year-old Siberian Husky and weighs a trim 47 pounds. Don’t let his age fool you! Panther has the energy of a teenage puppy and would greatly benefit from obedience classes. He’d do best in an active, adult-only home and having a fenced yard would be a big plus. As you can see in his video he loves to RUN! He loves playing with toys and being with people and he knows the commands ‘sit’ and ‘down’. Panther definitely likes some dogs better than others so will need to meet any potential canine companions before going home. Are you looking for an adventure dog? Panther just might fit the bill! If you’d like to meet him, just fill out the questionnaire at the bottom of his profile and someone from Oregon Humane will be in touch to tell you more about him.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO