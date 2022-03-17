ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gut microbiota analysis of Blenniidae fishes including an algae-eating fish and clear boundary formation among isolated Vibrio strains

By Masa-aki Yoshida
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome marine fishes are algae-feeding, and the microorganisms in their digestive tracts produce carbohydrate hydrolyzing enzymes such as agarose and fucosidase, which are potentially interesting resource for new functional enzymes. The purpose of this study was to establish a method for identifying and utilizing characteristic bacteria from the intestines of two...

#Fish Tanks#Microbiota#Isolates#Blenniidae#Andamia#Crispr#Bacteriopha
