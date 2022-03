A Target Store in the Twin Cities is closed today because of extensive vandalism. The West St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the Target location on South Robert Street around 9:45 AM after receiving a report of a person "trashing" the inside of the store. When the officers arrived, the store’s managers were evacuating customers and employees and the officers found a woman in the electronics department damaging merchandise. She was arrested without incident.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO