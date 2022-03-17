ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County to Celebrate ‘Transit Driver Appreciation Day’ on Friday, March 18, and Encourages Community Support for Bus Operators

montgomerycountymd.gov
 4 days ago

Montgomery County will join in the worldwide celebration of “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” on Friday, March 18, with County Executive Marc Elrich presenting a proclamation recognizing the day at 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Spring Bus Depot. County Executive Elrich will be joined by County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin,...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

