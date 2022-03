American sprinter Mikiah Brisco entered the 2022 World Indoor Track & Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, with more than just a medal on her mind. “I’m more focused this year. Right now I don’t have a contract so my main goal is to run the times I need to run to secure a top contract for myself,” Brisco said on Friday morning. “Each meet I’m just trying to get better so they have to give me one.”

