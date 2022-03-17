ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Schobert released by Steelers

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers decided to part ways with Schobert one day after signing linebacker Myles Jack to...

The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Za’Darius Smith is no longer signing with Ravens

Za’Darius Smith reportedly is no longer signing with the Baltimore Ravens and will remain a free agent. On Wednesday, the veteran pass rusher was going to return to the team that drafted him on a four-year, $35 million deal with a max value of $50 million, but according to Ian Rapoport, the signing is off.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs with Steelers

Pittsburgh traded for Witherspoon last season, and he developed into a starter down the stretch. With Witherspoon now back in the fold, he joins Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, and James Pierre in the cornerback room. This likely eliminates cornerback as a first-round option for the Steelers and makes offensive line, safety, and wide receiver three top needs.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Daniel Norris signing with Cubs

Norris had a dreadful 2021 season, pitching to a 6.16 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He struggled mightily with his command (12.1% walk rate) and never got into a groove with the Tigers. But he was much better against lefties last year (.289 wOBA) so he may find himself as a pure lefty specialist if he can rein in his control. Regardless, he's not going to make much of an impact for fantasy purposes with Chicago so fantasy managers can ignore him on draft day.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Breshad Perriman returning to Tampa

The six-year veteran played last year for Tampa, catching 11 of 18 targets for one touchdown. Over the course of his career, he has tallied 2233 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, and 136 catches. He is a bit buried on the depth chart as of now, but Tom Brady likes to spread the ball around so in the deepest of deep fantasy leagues, he may have some value.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tre'Quan Smith visiting Atlanta

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season and the departure of Russell Gage, Atlanta's wide receiver core is super thin right now. They'll likely address the position in the NFL Draft, but a veteran like Smith can certainly benefit the Falcons wide receiver core.
NFL
fantasypros.com

DJ Moore agrees to four-year extension

Moore has been one of the bright spots on a young Panthers team for a few years, and the team is making sure to lock him down for years to come. For fantasy purposes, this adds security to Moore in dynasty leagues, but it may cap some of his upside, unless Carolina gets an improved QB situation. Look for the young receiver to continue to be great for years to come.
NFL

