Will Photographers Love It? 2021 MacBook Pro Review, M1 Pro

 4 days ago
The 2021 MacBook Pro brings some major new technology, but it also revives some old ones. Much to the relief of photographers, Apple has decided that, yes, Pro photographers do use SD cards. The latest pro-level laptops for Apple also bring back the magnetic charging port, which has longtime Mac fans...

