Will Photographers Love It? 2021 MacBook Pro Review, M1 Pro

Sub-bass frequencies are what put the thump in music, movies, and games, and they usually require a lot of space to generate. Subwoofers do it by using large drivers in large enclosures that shake enough air at low enough frequencies to generate rumble. This is a problem for headphones and gaming headsets that lack the room to produce those frequencies, and are located so close to the ear that it would be physically dangerous to the listener’s hearing. Razer’s $199.99 Kraken V3 Pro uses the company’s HyperSense technology to replicate that feeling much more safely by using vibrating motors to give the sense of sub-bass without the sound itself. It’s certainly an attention-grabbing effect, but we found it to be more disruptive than helpful in our tests. Despite the unneeded gimmick, the Kraken V3 Pro is an excellent wireless gaming headset.
