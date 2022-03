Bayonne residents are set to go to the polls on May 10 in the nonpartisan municipal election. Up for grabs is each of the five city council seats and the office of the mayor. March 7 was the filing deadline to submit petitions to run for office in the May election. According to a list of candidates forwarded to the Bayonne Community News by the City Clerk Madeline Medina, there are a total of 18 residents seeking a seat in local government.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO