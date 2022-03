Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for a brand new Domain Expansion, possibly even from Yuta Okkotsu himself, with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series is currently reaching the climax of the first battles within the Sendai Colony as Yuta now finds himself squaring off against the two top players in the colony. He's been struggling against each of their techniques so far as he has been holding himself back as best he can to hide as many of his true strengths as possible. But that might not be something he can do anymore.

