The Lightning II

Genius
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI heard the thunder and I thought it was the answer. I was trying to run away, but a voice told me to...

Stereogum

New Arcade Fire Single “The Lightning I, II” Out Thursday

It’s been nearly five years since Arcade Fire’s last album, the divisive Everything Now. While they haven’t been entirely quiet, it’s been a long slow buildup to any hints of new music. Back in 2020, Win Butler said they recorded “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during lockdown, and the band debuted “Generation A” on Colbert on election night. All across 2021 though, none of those albums materialized — just a long meditation app song and a show at a Vegas crypto party.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Songs “The Lightning I, II” & “Age Of Anxiety” In New Orleans

The rollout hath begun. For a little while now, Arcade Fire have been cryptically teasing new music through mysterious web ads and postcards. Yesterday, the band announced that a new single called “The Lightning I, II” would arrive later in the week. Last night, Arcade Fire played a show at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre. When the band announced that show yesterday, we reported that it would be Arcade Fire’s first full-band show in a little over two years, but that apparently wasn’t the case; the band also played a secret warm-up show in the same venue the night before. In any case, Arcade Fire played last night, and their set included a few new songs. Videos of some of those new songs are now out in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Arcade Fire Detail New Album ‘WE,’ Share First Single ‘The Lightning I, II’

Click here to read the full article. Following a pair of comeback shows this week in New Orleans, Arcade Fire have revealed WE, the band’s first new album in five years. WE, out May 6 via Columbia Records, was produced by longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich along with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne. The LP was recorded at studios in New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island, Maine in mid-2021 following a pandemic period that marked “the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever,” Butler said in a statement. The album borrows its title from Russian author Yevgeny...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
